Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies recently arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer in Hoschton.
The truck was wrecked off of I-85 near John B. Brooks Rd. A multi-agency manhunt followed on Sept. 10 and the suspect was ultimately apprehended.
"Job well done to all who assisted in this half day hunt," Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said.
Agencies assisting included: Hall County Sheriff's Office and K9 Ann, JCSO deputies and investigators, the Hoschton Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Jefferson Fire, West Jackson Fire, Jonathan Gaines and his partner, Jackson County Correctional Institute and their K9. Mangum also thanked the Georgia Department of Transportation.
"A long afternoon and jail was the answer," Mangum said. "A good outcome and every one is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briars. Thank you Lord for keeping him safe."
