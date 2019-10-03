Jefferson Police Department officers recently responded to complaints of an assault on Redbud Rd. where the victim said he was attacked by another man.
The victim and his girlfriend said the man punched him in the face, head and neck several times, though the man didn’t have any swelling or bruising. The girlfriend said she broke up the fight. The couple didn’t want to prosecute, but did want the man criminally trespassed.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the Jefferson PD were:
•Charles Howard, 35, 462 McCarty Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Marqueze Quarone Appleby, 20, 129 N. Peters St., Athens – warrant service.
•Jazzmin Elizabeth Dixon, 29, 4044 Waters End Ln., Snellville – driving with a suspended license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a man noticed his vehicle damaged on Elberta Dr.
•a man on Lee St. complained about a mechanic delaying completing work on his vehicle.
•a man reported three guns stolen from his vehicle on Greystone Dr.
•assisted Piedmont Urgent care nurses with a man having suicidal thoughts. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens-Regional Medical Center.
•a woman on Hwy. 129 complained about her estranged husband not returning their child at the court-ordered time.
•a man found his vehicle damaged on Logistics Center Dr.
•a store owner noticed a pylon damaged in front of the store’s building on Athens St.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Danielsville St.
•motorcycle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a vehicle did not stop leaving Dragon Dr. and T-boned a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a vehicle on Hwy. 129 made an illegal left turn onto the I-85 on-ramp and side swiped another vehicle.
•rear-end accident on Hwy. 11.
•rear-end accident on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a motorist on I-85 said a tractor trailer moved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle.
