A man said he was strangled and threatened while in his vehicle parked in the CVS parking lot on North Elm St.
The complainant said a man parked his vehicle behind him to block him in. The man went to the complainants window and allegedly grabbed him by the throat with both hands and threatened to kill him. The man was reportedly angry over the man talking to his teenage daughter.
The complainant’s wife, two friends and a juvenile witnessed the assault when they exited the store. They told the man they were calling 911 and the man left the scene. The responding Commerce Police Department officer noticed redness on the complainant’s neck. The complainant denied conversing with the teen, but stated that she had been messaging him all day.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Scott Eugene Day, 60, no address given – simple assault. During a dispute with a woman, Day allegedly “put his hands on her in a way that made her feel threatened.” Day also reportedly made vague threats to the woman.
•William Alfredo Flores-Campos, 31, 549 Whitehead Rd., Augusta – driving without a license.
•Solomon John Leggett, 41, 2228 Rock Pillar Rd., Carnesville – warrant service.
•Richard Lee Gositt, 33, 145 Daniel St., Royston – warrant service.
•Ismael Ibnabdul Cuthbertson, 43, 101 Willoughby Homes, Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Tony Jerome Smallwood, 55, 1114 Scales Creek Rd., Homer – warrant service.
•Jeffrey Kinlaw, 33, 303 South Elm St., Commerce – drugs not in original container.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a manager of Tractor Supply Co. reported items shoplifted from the store.
•a woman on Casey Ct. reported her vehicle stolen and she believes it was taken by her late husband’s family.
•a man on Crossing Pl. complained about another resident in the apartment above his making a lot of noise after “quiet time” hours.
•two women on Hillcrest St. found evidence of people squatting in a residence they recently sold and using methamphetamine.
