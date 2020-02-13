Arcade Police Department officers recently responded to Athens Hwy. where a man allegedly attacked his roommate with a knife.
Howard Marlow, 66, 2470 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, allegedly swung a knife towards his roommate. The roommate was able to block the knife with his hands, but he was left with cuts on several fingers. Marlow claimed the roommate attacked him with a knife and he received the cuts when Marlow closed the knife on him. However, the pattern of the cuts suggested Marlow wielded the knife.
Marlow was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrest made recently by the Arcade PD was:
•Jason Stancil, 45, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a man on Rock Forge Ln. wanted two women criminally trespassed from his property.
•complaints of a man riding a motorcycle without a helmet on Hightower Trl.
•warning a four-wheeler driver about driving on the roadway on Rock Forge Ln.
•verbal dispute between two women on Hightower Trl. over picking up a child to take to its grandmother's residence.
•assisted EMS on Hightower Ct. with a man experiencing a medical episode.
•assisted EMS on Stoner Rd. with a woman who fell off a ladder and injured her ankle.
•a woman on Rock Forge Ln. reported her teenage daughter saying she wanted to harm herself. The daughter was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•complaints of a suspicious person on Athens Hwy.
•assisted EMS with a woman who was vomiting and having trouble breathing on Grace Dr.
