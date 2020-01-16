A man on Carruth Rd. recently told Arcade Police Department officers he was sitting in his living room when another man broke into his residence. The complainant grabbed his knife and the man ran from the residence.
The complainant said the man entered through his garage and walked into the living room where the complainant was. The complainant said he had his hunting knife with him and he pulled it out. The man left the scene in a vehicle parked at a vacant neighboring residence.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Pascual Arnurfo Munoz-Jimenez, 50, 1770 Industrial Blvd., Greensboro – driving without a license.
•Juan Carlos Rivera, 29, 119 Ashley Cir., Athens – driving without a license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a woman said three televisions were stolen from her Arcade Park St. residence while she was out of town.
•a gas station clerk on Athens Hwy. complained about a man refusing to leave and spilling a drink on the counter.
•cleared a residence on Hwy. 82 where an officer found a door opened.
•assisted EMS with a man complaining about chest pains on Carlton Way.
•a woman on Hickory Trl. complained about a man instigating an argument with her while he was intoxicated.
•a woman on Athens Hwy. reported a domestic assault which happened in Barrow County. The woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.