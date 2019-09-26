A woman on Commerce Rd. told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies she recently woke up to glass breaking. She found her coffee table upside down, a mirror broken and other items out of place.
She walked outside to find a man standing by his vehicle holding onto her dentures yelling “ I got you,” before getting in his vehicle and running over an air conditioning unit and a computer.
Another man then arrived at the residence. He said the suspect was yelling about money, but he didn’t know what he was talking about. He also said the suspect threatened to kill him. The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived, and they couldn’t find him after searching the area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•A woman on Rock Hill Rd. complained about finding handprints on her juvenile son’s leg and side when she picked him up from daycare. The child was reportedly hit by another young child.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Brock Rd.
•a couple on Brock Rd. complained about four men laying down pine straw in their yard and asking them for $4,800 for the labor.
•dispute between multiple people at a residence on Lester Rd.
•a man on Hwy. 330 claimed his wife is making suicidal threats. The woman denied the threats.
•an elderly man said his wife’s jewelry was stolen from their residence on Jefferson River Rd.
