A man recently fled on foot from Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies during an arrest. He was later apprehended after he was found by a K-9 unit.
Deputies were initially called for a wreck April 14 on Hwy. 330 at Savage Rd. in South Jackson. The suspect said he looked away from the road to adjust the air conditioning in the vehicle and didn't see that vehicles were stopped in front of him and he struck a vehicle.
Deputies determined the man had a warrant and placed him under arrest and into a patrol car. When deputies were trying to sort out the suspect's belongings and give them to a passenger, the man fled into the woods.
A state K-9 unit later found him at a river bank. He had removed his handcuffs and said they were in the water.
The man was ultimately detained and "passively resisted," according to the report. He also complained of a twisted ankle.
DFCS REPORTS INCIDENT INVOLVING POSSIBLE DOG BITE
In another incident, the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services contacted deputies about an incident involving a 16-month-old child.
The child's parents took their son to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and said the child had bites from a pitbull dog. According to the report, the child was transferred to Scottish Rite and had surgery.
DFCS was notified that the injuries didn't appear to have come from a dog bite.
Animal control was also contacted.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole sunglasses from Select Shades Sunglass Outlet.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man said his grandson showed up uninvited.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Tuxedo Dr. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
- information on Ila Rd. where someone reported people were trespassing and yelling at golfers. An employee of the golf course didn't want them criminally trespassed as long as they didn't fish or cause a disturbance.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- civil matter on Old Airport Rd. where deputies stood by while a woman retrieved her belongings.
- civil matter on Groaning Rock Ln. where a woman said her son threatened to cause damage if she evicted him.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a man said he had to swerve to avoid a collision and his vehicle flipped.
- civil matter on Hwy. 82 Spur where a landlord took items to a residence without permission from the renter.
- threats on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a former employee tried to get a store employee to fight him.
- dispute on Old Gin Rd. where a woman thought her husband took a gun when he was retrieving his belongings.
- agency assist and transport on W. W. Gary Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.
- civil matter on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband took their children around a person they weren't supposed to be around.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 S where two people were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle wreck.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Elementary School teacher reported a concern involving a student.
JEFFERSON
- suicide threats on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a teenager was taken to the hospital after reportedly making a comment about getting a gun.
- suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was living out of a vehicle while waiting for a new job to start.
- theft by taking on Doster Rd. where a man reported a package of flower bulbs was taken.
- civil matter on Baker Pond Ct. where an estranged couple had a custody dispute.
- unlawful activities on Bill Wright Rd. where a man found a mattress and a box on the roadside.
- suicide threats on Indian River Rd. where a family member took a man to the hospital for suicidal thoughts.
- possession of methamphetamine; removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle; driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and taillight violation on Kissam St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver appeared to be attempting to elude them during the stop, but ultimately stopped. Officers later found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
- simple battery on Jameson Ct. where two people argued after one of them reportedly threatened the other's dog. The incident reportedly turned physical and one of them struck the other.
- welfare check on McMullan Rd. where officers checked on a man after someone thought they smelled gas at their residence. The man was OK and fire units checked his propane heater.
- obstruction of officers-felony and battery on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate struck an officer in the face.
- electronically furnishing obscene material to minors; identification of minor as the individual in an obscene depiction; and extortion on Shamus Way where deputies were called for an issue involving social media.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where someone reported a speeding vehicle. Someone also said a vehicle had been struck by a paintball gun.
- lost/found item on Mcree Rd. where a license plate was missing.
- registration of sex offenders on Stan Evans Dr. where a man was arrested for failing to report that he was a sex offender.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where gravel damaged a vehicle.
- noise complaint on Red Stone Rd. where a man reported loud music.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where a vehicle was carrying a large amount of building material.
- warrant service and welfare check on Lee St. where a man was arrested for a warrant when officers were attempting a welfare check on a juvenile.
- civil matter on Elberta Dr. where a man reported an issue with a motor-home purchase.
- agency assist on Nathaniel Dr. where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department in stopping a vehicle after a woman took a juvenile whom she didn't have custody of.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a tire came off a trailer and struck a vehicle.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a civil matter involving living arrangements.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 W where a gate was open at a business.
- suspicious activity on Academy Church Rd. where someone found what appeared to be blood at a rental property.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 124 W where a man was arrested after he and a juvenile reportedly took catalytic converters from a scrap yard.
- animal complaint on Adams Rd. where a dog attacked a chicken.
- dispute and civil matter on County Farm Rd. where two people had a dispute when one of them was retrieving belongings.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies stopped a vehicle seen at West Jackson Middle School. An underage juvenile was driving the vehicle and was released to a family member.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; simple battery on a law enforcement officer; and obstruction of officers-felony on McClure Industrial Rd. where a man was arrested after officers smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle and saw a blunt in plain view. The man was reportedly argumentative and threw the blunt on the ground. He also reportedly grabbed the deputy's arm and pushed the deputy away from the vehicle. He also reportedly tried to walk away when he was being detained.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity and mental person on Unity Church Cir. where a man reported someone had been coming onto his property and harassing him. Deputies said the man didn't make any sense.
- suicide threats on Pinetree Cir. where a mobile crisis unit was called for a man.
- overdue motorist on Plainview Rd. where a woman didn't return home after getting her nails done and may have lost the key to her vehicle.
- custody dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman reported a man wouldn't let her take their child.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a man was yelling for a family member.
- expired registration and driving while license is suspended on Mangum Ln. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- information on Panhandle Cir. where a man reported his mother wanted to take custody of his daughter. He also reported a physical altercation.
- information on Deadwyler Rd. where a man found a vehicle tag.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Deadwyler Rd. where a vehicle stopped to avoid hitting a deer and another vehicle struck it. The driver of the stopped vehicle left the scene.
NICHOLSON
- juvenile issue on Lakeview Dr. where juveniles fought at the park.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate; turning movement violation; and reckless driving on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on Hawks Ct. where a juvenile reportedly ran away, but was returned to their parent.
- juvenile issue on Hawks Ct. where a woman reported her juvenile was missing, but he was later returned to the residence. A mobile crisis unit was later called to the residence regarding drug use involving the juvenile. The juvenile's mother had also found a bearded dragon in the juvenile's room, which he said was given to him. (A bearded dragon was recently stolen in a home burglary.)
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a patrol vehicle struck a small brick, resulting in damage to the vehicle.
- burglary-first degree and theft by taking on Golden Nugget Way where someone entered a house, went through things and took multiple items including technology, money, rims and clothing.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where someone saw a person with a flashlight at a construction site.
- theft of services on J. S. Williamson Ct. where someone removed a lock on a water meter.
- runaway juvenile on Hawks Ct. where a juvenile reportedly ran away, but was returned home.
- juvenile issue on Ivy Creek Dr. where a juvenile threw a rock and hit a sibling.
- motorist assist and damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a driver ran a stop sign and drove into the wood line, getting the vehicle stuck.
- driving without a license; insurance violation; and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Brockton Rd. where a man reported two men were at a construction site. The complainant said items were moved around and the men may have taken lumber.
- dispute on Woodpecker Ln. where two people argued over an eviction.
NORTH JACKSON
- harassing communications on Main St. where a woman reported a family member's ex-boyfriend harassed multiple family members.
- damage to property on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a tree fell and landed in the roadway, resulting in damage.
- suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. where vehicles were parked at a church.
- theft by taking and suspicious activity on Old State Rd. where a man said a utility terrain vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Periwinkle Way where a juvenile pushed a family member when they were trying to punish him.
- possession of methamphetamine and driving while license is suspended/revoked on Brooks Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop and reportedly had methamphetamine on her person.
- dispute on Walnut Creek Cir. where a man reported a woman wouldn't let him back in a residence.
- juvenile issue on Periwinkle Way where a juvenile reportedly refused to take his medication.
- suspicious activity on Nichols Rd. where someone reported a man left their neighbor's house carrying a speaker.
- agency assist on Nichols Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a possible overdose.
- welfare check on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- simple assault on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a man was arrested after he reportedly came onto a woman's porch and yelled at her.
SOUTH JACKSON
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle struck a barricade at a gas pump.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 N where deputies retrieved an inmate who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- simple battery; dispute; and damage to property on Marie Ct. where a woman was given a criminal trespass notice at a residence. The woman had reportedly gone to the house uninvited. She told deputies a physical altercation occurred when she was there.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported debris fell off a truck and struck and damaged her vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Crooked Creek Rd. where someone reported a tire came off a vehicle and struck their vehicle. One person was cited for not having insurance.
- damage to property on Evans Dr. where a delivery driver damaged a fence.
- mental person on Marko Dr. where a woman made comments about being in a cult and receiving psychic death threats.
- warrant service and welfare check on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reportedly tried to enter a church that was closed.
- civil matter on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend refused to leave.
- suspicious activity on Richmar Rd. where two people fought outside a home.
- suspicious activity on Lester Rd. where a man saw a van parked in front of his residence.
- suspicious activity on Winford Smith Rd. where someone threw out a desk.
- suspicious activity on Crooked Creek Rd. where someone found an arrow in a dog pen.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man and his brother reportedly got into a verbal altercation. The man did not want to disclose the details of the argument but said his phone was missing.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman was reportedly parked at a gas pump for approximately three hours. The woman said she misunderstood what time she was supposed to report to work and was passing time while using TikTok.
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said a man wearing a hat with viking horns came to her residence, rang the doorbell and “began acting strange” before leaving. The woman said she believes the man suffers from mental issues and has made inappropriate comments to her in the past. The woman said she felt threatened by the man’s actions and told a deputy she wanted the man to stay away from her residence.
The deputy found the man walking in the area and told him not to return to the woman’s property. The man agreed to do so, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Dumar Lane where a woman said her juvenile daughter suffered a bad reaction after swallowing several pills. The juvenile was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•mental subject on Hwy. 124 where a female was reportedly screaming on her porch. The female had not taken her medication, according to her mother. Law enforcement was then called back out to the location twice. The woman reportedly thought someone was in her house during the first incident, and she was later reported standing in the road with a brick in her hand during the second incident.
•animal complaint on Skelton Rd. where a woman said five to six dogs from a neighboring residence continue to enter her property.
•suicide threats on Bristol Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband sent her a text implying he would shoot himself. The man said he texted the statement after becoming depressed but didn’t mean it.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a man said he and his wife got into an argument and she kicked him out of the house. He said she would not let him back inside to collect his belongings. The man’s wife said she allowed him to come back in, but he refused.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Cedar Creek Ln. where a man was found unresponsive and cold to the touch. The man reportedly was battling cancer and had been on chemotherapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.