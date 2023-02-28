A man was recently arrested after reportedly pulling a gun during a dispute over vehicle keys.
The incident was reported on Pond Fork Rd., Pendergrass, after the man and a woman got into an argument about the keys to a vehicle. The man reportedly pushed the woman during the incident and another man attempted to intervene.
At that time, the suspect allegedly pulled a pistol, pointed it at the man and threatened to blow his head off.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
COMMERCE
• warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies retrieved a man who had warrants out of the county.
• information on Hwy. 441 where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he was seen walking. He said a group of people had jumped him while he was staying with a friend.
•damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle had a dent on it.
•information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two empty urns were found in the trash.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur where vehicle ran off the road.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a broken down vehicle had been damaged.
•information on Honeysuckle Dr. where a woman found a tent on a vacant property.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took four purses from a store.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd. officers gave a woman a courtesy ride after she was seen walking during the night.
•suspicious activity on A. C. Smith Rd. where a woman heard someone knocking on the door.
•missing person on Old Airport Rd. where deputies attempted to make contact with a man, but weren’t able to find him.
•dispute on Hwy. 334 where two men had an argument.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took over $4,000 worth of merchandise from a store.
•obstruction of officers-felony; terroristic threats and acts; criminal damage to property; obstruction of officers; disorderly conduct; criminal interference with government property; and disrupting public schools at East Jackson Comprehensive High School. Officers were called for an unruly juvenile.
•information at EJCHS where officers were called for an incident that required a report.
•dispute on Berea Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman got out of the vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. where a vehicle drove into a field.
•affray (fighting) on Toyota Way where three women were arrested for fighting in a business parking lot.
•reckless conduct on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man was arrested after shooting in an unsafe manner (across a roadway and near residences).
•aggravated assault on Chrystal Gail Dr. where a man said another man struck him multiple times with an unknown object.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged by a blown tractor-trailer tire.
•information at East Jackson Middle School where a school administrator reported an incident.
•harassing communications on W. E. King Rd. where a woman reported a man wouldn't stop contacting them.
JEFFERSON
• welfare check on Harold Phillips Rd. where deputies checked on juveniles after a domestic incident. A store clerk had also separated the juveniles from their mother after seeing the mother’s interaction with the juveniles.
• information on Carruth Rd. where a woman said she was sent a fraudulent check.
• damage to a vehicle and aggressive driving on Legg Rd. where a man was arrested after passing another vehicle and striking the vehicle. The man was apparently attempting to get behind a woman’s vehicle when he passed the other vehicle. He also had to slam on the brakes at one point, nearly causing a wreck.
• simple battery on Stan Evans Dr. where there was an altercation between two inmates.
•civil matter on Woodbriar. Cir. Where a father and daughter argued about a vehicle.
•disorderly conduct on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported an issue with another man while he was delivering mail. The two men know one another and have had issues in the past.
•dispute on Galilee Church Rd. where a husband and wife had a dispute. The man said his wife had placed a hit on him, but the woman denied that.
•simple battery on Traditions Way where two men said a man approached them, became aggressive and shoved one of them on the floor. The man also reportedly yelled and cursed.
•damage to a vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a man reported someone threw something out of a vehicle window, which struck and damaged his vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 S where a store reported a possible shoplifting incident.
•false imprisonment on Clover Ridge Rd. where a man blocked in another man’s vehicle after he saw the man taking photos of his home.
•simple battery on Adams Rd. where a custody dispute reportedly turned physical. A woman reportedly grabbed another woman by the neck and tried to choke her during the incident. The woman said she fought the other woman off and started striking a truck to scare off the woman.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman found two red handprints on her residence door.
•information on Winder Hwy. where a school administrator asked to meet with a deputy at the Empower Center.
•theft by deception on Apex Dr. where someone reported a man was paying with bad checks.
•identity fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a deceased relative’s money had possibly been used fraudulently.
•possession of Schedule II Drugs where a county investigator and members of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) did a follow-up.
•aggravated assault and burglary-first degree on Hwy. 82 where a man reportedly broke into another man’s residence, hit him and attempted to choke him. The man hit the suspect multiple times in the head with a mirror holder. The suspect reportedly thought someone was chasing him and appeared agitated throughout the incident.
•theft by taking on Valentine Industrial Way where a company reported a stolen shipping container.
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School where a student reportedly made threatening remarks toward another student.
•dispute on Hunter Rd. where two people had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Lester Rd. where someone reported illegal dumping.
•lost/found item on Commerce Rd. where a woman found a bag with a gun in it.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found acting hysterically. She reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a man shot at a rabbit.
•civil matter on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a woman said she hadn’t been able to get in touch with her dog sitter, who had possession of her dog.
•dispute on Johnson Mill Rd. where a 17-year-old was attempting to leave a residence.
•animal complaint on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man reported his neighbor’s dog comes into his yard and goes after his dogs.
•damage to property on Traditions Way where a mailbox was damaged.
• dispute and DUI-alcohol on Doster Rd. where a man and woman argued about the man leaving in a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers stopped the man and arrested him after field sobriety and breath tests.
•theft by shoplifting on Winder Hwy. where someone reported a man may have taken candy from a store.
•simple battery-family violence on Ashwick Dr. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. He reportedly pushed the woman in the chest. He was also arrested for a warrant out of Hall County.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 W where officers people were taking things from a dumpster.
•theft by deception and threats on Harmony Grove Ln. where a man said someone threatened to kill him and his family if he didn't send money.
•criminal trespass on Legg Rd. where a man reported his fence was damaged when tree were cut down.
•juvenile issue on Legg Rd. where a woman had a hard time getting their child off the bus.
•juvenile issue on Storey Ln. where someone reported a missing juvenile. The juvenile was later found.
•agency assist on Toy Wright Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck with injuries.
•information on Winder Hwy. where someone reported two students possibly involved in inappropriate activity in the Empower Center parking lot.
MAYSVILLE
• unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 despite there being no emergency. The man may have been under the influence.
• mental person on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman said she could hear someone on a CB radio in the area and it was bothering her.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where officers gave a woman a courtesy ride after she was found on the side of the road yelling. She reportedly said a ghost had attacked her at a house that was haunted.
•laying drag and reckless driving on Bob Mann Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was doing donuts and burnouts.
•damage to property on Gillsville Rd. where someone reported a damaged barbed wire fence.
•criminal trespass; theft by taking; and civil matter on Pleasant Ct. where an incident was reported between a landlord and tenant. The landlord apparently cleaned up the property and burned what appeared to be trash. She reportedly thought the place had been abandoned.
•dispute on Upland Dr. where a couple had a dispute. A gate was damaged during the incident.
•dispute and warrant service on Sears Dr. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a call about a dispute over clothing.
•dispute on Ridgeway Church Rd. where two people had a verbal dispute.
•dispute and warrant service on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a man was arrested for a warrant after a dispute with a family member.
•warrant service; driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and window tint violation on Primrose Ln. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•possible overdose on Boone Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose. Narcan was administered to the man.
suspicious activity at Maysville Elementary School where someone reported suspicious activity involving a parent.
•custody dispute on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported her ex wouldn't return their son. He ultimately agreed to return the child.
•deposit account fraud on Pinetree Cir. where someone reported checks were stolen and cashed.
NICHOLSON
•suicide threats on Jim David Rd. where a man made comments about wanting to shoot himself.
•threats on Pine Ridge Pl. where someone reportedly threatened to share nude photos of a juvenile if the juvenile didn’t send money.
•financial transaction card fraud on Church St. where a man said someone used his EBT card to make $269 worth of purchases at a Sam’s Club in Texas.
•dispute on Line Creek Rd. where roommates argued about a lock on a door.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he was seen walking in the area.
•information on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman thought someone was trying to exploit a family member.
•obstruction of officers and public drunkenness on Jims Ln. where a man was arrested after a dispute with another person. The man was reportedly stumbling and wasn't making sense. He reportedly took a fighting stance toward officers and resisted being arrested.
NORTH JACKSON
•information on Mountain Creek Rd. where someone said they had permission to fish on a property.
•dispute on Old State Rd. where a father and teenage daughter had an argument.
•lost/found item on Whistlewood Dr. where a man discovered his vehicle tag was missing.
•information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman reported people were illegally parking in handicap spaces.
•criminal trespass and criminal damage to property on Holly Springs Rd. where a man reported a family member damaged property.
•missing person on Holly Springs Rd. where a man borrowed a vehicle from a woman and the woman hadn't heard form him. He later returned the vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
•warrant service on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no license on person; improper stopping on roadway; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Jefferson River Rd. A woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman handed over the substance. They also found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The woman was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•damage to property on Kodiak Ln. where a man reported a moving company vehicle damaged a water main.
•loitering or prowling; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested after parking at a closed business. Officers saw open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and the man appeared intoxicated.
•dispute and unruly juvenile on Wheelis Rd. where a juvenile reportedly became unruly during a dispute with their mother.
•dispute on Fuller Rd. where an estranged couple had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a man said gang members had chased him and hacked his phone.
•agency assist on Rapids Dr. where a man was transported to the hospital after a report of a suspicious person.
•reckless conduct on Savage Rd. where a man fired to shots from a shotgun into the air while trying to scare away someone.
•deposit account fraud on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said someone had tried to get money from her account.
•dispute and warrant service on Moore Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a dispute with a woman.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man reportedly stood in a yard holding a bat. According to the incident report, the man complied when deputies asked him to put down the bat, telling them he is a cancer patient and occasionally becomes delusional.
•threats on Popular Springs Rd. where a woman said a male and his son threatened to shoot up and burn down her residence and business as part of an ongoing dispute. She also said the male had brandished a knife and threatened her and her cousin during an incident in Auburn.
•simple assault on Muscogee Dr. where a woman and her ex-boyfriend reportedly struggled over her phone as he looked through her texts to determine if she cheated on him. According to the incident report, the man pushed the woman off him during the struggle. Neither person reportedly showed signs of injury.
•threats on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said that a man living with him approached him with a knife tied around a steel pole and threatened to stab him.
•damage to a vehicle on Trellis Way a man said someone damaged his driver-side door sill. According to the incident report, spots had bubbled up in the area as if exposed to a heat source.
•noise complaint on Hunter Dr. where a man said his neighbor used equipment that kept him awake.
•mental subject on Walnut Ridge Dr. where a juvenile reportedly threatened to kill himself. The juvenile told a deputy that he didn’t have thoughts of hurting himself but was sad.
•suspicious activity on Laurel Cove Dr. where a deputy checked the area following a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was unable to locate the man.
•harassing communications on Bristol Ct. where a man said a woman warned neighbors through Facebook to be on the lookout for his vehicle traveling through the subdivision. The man said he is a homeowners association member and was inspecting the neighborhood for HOA infractions. He said the woman should have known he was doing his job.
•found item on Hwy. 332 where a firearm was discovered on the shoulder of the road. According to the incident report, damage to the weapon showed that it likely was thrown from a moving vehicle.
•agency assist on Skelton Rd. where a deputy reportedly found a nude man sitting on the ground, crying. The man said he did not know where he was or how he got there. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
