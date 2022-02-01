A Jefferson man was recently arrested after shooting through windows of a residence with an air rifle.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of criminal interference with government property on Jefferson Terrace. Multiple windows had been shot out including the front door.
A man admitted to shooting through the windows using an air rifle. He said he didn’t know why he did it.
The man had reportedly gotten into an argument with a resident because she wouldn’t buy him alcohol.
Officers also smelled alcohol on the man and he admitted to drinking, despite being underage.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD were:
•information on Georgia Belle Dr. where two people had an ongoing civil issue.
•harassment on Andrew Jackson Ct. where a man reported his juvenile daughter was being harassed by a group of juveniles.
•simple battery-family violence and theft by taking on Kissam St. where a woman said a man shoved her and grabbed her neck. He reportedly took a camera, power box and guitar and left the residence. A warrant was taken out on the man.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a call about a suspicious person.
•information on Canter Way where a woman reported her ex-husband contacted her and she was concerned the situation would escalate.
•hit and run on Hwy. 129 where a box truck was damaged.
•hit and run on Gordon St. where a mailbox was damaged.
•simple battery on McClure Industrial Dr. where a woman said a coworker got upset and hit her with a paint gun multiple times. The complainant said she felt an electric shock when she struck her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.