A Jackson County man was recently arrested on a slew of charges after a search warrant was executed at a Nicholson home.
Gary Harper, 44, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; theft by receiving a stolen firearm; and tampering with evidence.
Approximately 25 grams of crack cocaine was found inside the Wages Bridge Rd. residence, along with one and a half pounds of marijuana. Two firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen out of Athens-Clarke County. The street value of the crack cocaine is $3,125 and the marijuana has a street value of $3,750. Approximately $16,981 in U.S. currency was also seized.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement were involved in the investigation.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
