A Winder man was denied bond on several charges connected to a fatal traffic accident, in October 2019, on New Cut Road in Braselton.
Jorge Anthony Medina, 34, 490 Gainesville Highway, H8, Winder, was denied bond on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, safety belts violation, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another.
Medina was booked into the Jackson County Jail on August 11 on the above charges.
At the time of the accident, Medina was the driver of a Nissan Titan truck that ran off the road and struck a number of trees.
Medina was seriously injured in the wreck and a passenger, Stephanie M. Wheeler, 27, was ejected from the truck and died.
OTHER JCSO ARRESTS
•Janson Todd Gunter, 51, 181 Old Fox Farm Road, Davisboro, hold for another agency.
•Marlon Kyle Jarrard, 40, 10108 Commerce Road, Athens, aggravated stalking.
•Matthew Ryan Schofill, 38, 2130 South Barnett Shoals Road, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Michael Blake Shinall, 32, 108 Griffeth Road, Athens, parole violation.
•Brittany Bernice Smith, 31, 175 Timber Lane Drive, Athens, identity theft fraud.
•Shannon Blake Wade, 45, 44 Smallwood Drive, Commerce, drugs not kept in original container, possession of marijuana, parole violation, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Alprazolam, suspended registration and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
•Alexa Oscar Ballard, 49, 129 Heritage Drive, Dahlonega, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Brandice Jayne Belk, 34, 195 Mount Zion Road, Danielsville, driving while unlicensed and no tag light.
•Nathan Eugene Biddle, 52, 801 Washington Street, Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Timothy Alan Carlton, 51, 205 Skyland Drive, Loganville, hold for another agency.
•Amy Elaine Carroll, 42, 290 Mountain Creek Drive, Pendergrass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 241 Barber Street, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Tawnya Marie Clouston, 33, 8422 Pendergrass Road, Hoschton, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Brittany Lauren Davis, 30, 358 Spring Street, Cpmmerce, hold for another agency and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – methamphetamine.
•Gonzalez Woe Martinez, 21, 820 Castilla Way, Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Chayton Lee McClure, 21, 274 Cox Lane, Hayesville, N.C., driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Joshua Ryan Miller, 27, 1941 Buckhorn Road, Clarkesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Stephanie Elizabeth Morrow, 39, 3540 Gilleland Extension, Gainesville, hold for other agencies.
•Christopher Paul Nicholson, 35, 2237 Smallwood Road, Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Dorothy McDonald Nunns, 50, 20758 Highway 441 South, Commerce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adrian Lamar Richards, 39, 108 Huntington Lane, Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Jack William Rosa, 26, 83 West New Street, Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, following too closely and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Jeffrey Hunter Sizemore, 22, 585 North Highway 150, Pacolet, S.C., failure to appear.
•Phillip Dwight Speed, 20, 1089 Stonepile Road, Clarkesville, headlight out and suspended driver’s license.
•Celena Diana Wilson, 22, 1459 Dee Kennedy Road, Hoschton, battery.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, 189 West Jefferson Street, Hoschton, hold for another agency.
•Robert Ronald Carney Sr., 64, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 39, 1530 Bonds Avenue, Canon, probation violation and hold for another agency.
•Roger Wayne Stockton Jr., 45, 531 Hale Road, Maysville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, maximum limits – 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone, parole violation, reckless driving and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway.
•Laquisha Sharrace Thomas, 41, 316 Carter Road, Lot 8, Auburn, drugs not kept in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Marel Lobo, 49, 1174 Apple Valley Road, Jefferson, loitering or prowling and open container violation.
•Angel Reyes Mendez, 40, 1174 Apple Valley Roiad, Jefferson, DUI, loitering or prowling, no driver’s license and open container violation.
•Jeremy Adam Wilson, 40, 1797 Davenport Road, Braselton, loitering or prowling and public drunkesness.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 21, 189 Sanford Drive, Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Andrew Casey Maddox, 28, 567 Skelton Road, Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Richard Lamar Wilson, 42, 146 Almond Street, Toccoa, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Anteanna Dytrice Heard, 23, 250 Beaver Pointe Drive, Winterville, identity theft fraud and theft by taking.
•Wayne Christopher Gregory, 26, 5469 Victoria Place, Ellenwood, probation violation.
•Timothy Martin Williams, 60, 128 W.W. Gary Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
MAYSVILLE
•Gregory Stephen Gerakopoulos, 45, 401 Tree Ridge Parkway, Alpharetta, driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Brandon Deone Harris, 32, 342 Madison, Colbert, driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to dim headlights.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Road, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol, impersonating a public officer or employee, driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand and safety belts violation.
•Erin Elizabeth Gentry, 26, 3524 Highway 60, Pendergrass, DUI – drugs.
•Termichael Rodfredrick Rhodes, 23, 640 Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement and maximum limits – 82 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.
•Timothy Lamont Damons, 35, 44 Mayberry Lane, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and violation of standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Maria Marin Gutierrez, 39, 1991 Oak Grove Road, Lot 2, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, following too closely and safety belts violation.
•Christopher Trammell Huff, 39, 376 Bona Road, Buford, DUI – alcohol.
•Antonio Luis Martinez, 20, 1000 Lenox Road, Gainesville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
•Julio Sanchez-Villagrez, 32, 3218 Patrick Road, Montgomery, Ala., driving while unlicensed and improper turn/improper lane change.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY
•James Richard Grant, 48, Post White Hill Road, Murrayville, commercial vehicle driver failing to use seat belt, commercial vehicle driver qualification violation, no expired Georgia Intrastate Motor Carrier registration, notice of change of address or name violation and hold for another agency.
