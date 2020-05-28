A Jefferson man was recently arrested on charges of child molestation after a warrant was served for him at his residence last week.
Robert Benjamin Hill, 33, 140 Oak Ln., Jefferson, was booked on charges of child molestation and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Cody Lance Allen, 26, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson — criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
•Ladonna Catina Nix, 28, 1910 Chandler Rd., Gainesville — held for another agency.
•Addison James Staud, 20, 2679 Jot ‘em Down Rd., Danielsville — violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•Lellean A. Waguk, 42, 3101 Avondale Dr., Conyers — simple battery.
•Daniel Joseph Battinelli, 33, 1090 Mill Point, Watkinsville — driving with a suspended license, tag light requirements.
•Richard Charles Cart, 36, 241 Barber St., Commerce — driving with a suspended license.
•Jospeh Carrey Davis, 31, 75 Charlie Walker Rd., Picayune, Miss. — driving with a suspended license.
•Timothy Travis Gibson, 42, 475 Hembry Rd., Maysville — driving with a suspended license.
•Alissa Dawn Greeson, 18, 4518 Roy Cagle Rd., Gainesville — driving without a license.
•Aaron Pierre Henry, 34, 136 Sentury Ct., Winder — driving on roadways lane for traffic, driving with a suspended license.
•Brandy Lashay Ingram, 40, 18 Creek View Dr., Hoschton — driving with a suspended license.
•Olivia Jordan Hollis, 26, 1302 Charlie Hall Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
•Geoffrey Blake Shelley, 31, 4608 Hwy. 52, Gillsville — driving under the influence of drugs, safety belt violation.
•Douglas Raymond Adkins, 61, 270 Cherokee Trail, Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•David Michaelangelo Whyte, 34, 291 Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson — incarceration for veteran’s court.
•Eric Leif Powers, 40, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Wilburn Lee Hahn, 55, 260 Homer St., Maysville – driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane.
•Hector Murillo, 22, 2538 Hollow Dr., Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession of open container, failure to yield to right of way.
•Charles Adam Thaxton, 31, 151 Joshua Way, Hoschton — obstruction, simple battery.
•Catherine Naomi Wells, 33, 46 Madison Street, Commerce — disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
•Antonio Larenzo Grayble, 54, 529 Park St., Gainesville — probation violation.
•Antonio Raymond Grayble, 38, 881 Unity Church Cir., Maysville — probation violation.
•Nakisha Nicole Bunn, 35, 178 Hale Rd., Maysville — aggravated assault.
•Derek Hans Graham, 34, 1372 Lipscomb Rd., Pendergrass — possession of methamphetamine, held for another agency.
•Bobby Jonathan Cardenas, 20, 534 Oxford Ridge, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol.
ARCADE PD
•Paula Marie High, 30, 107 Old Elberton Rd. Lot 2, Athens — driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Jacob William Turnbull, 20, 1014 Cedar Rd., Lincolnton — driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal.
BRASELTON PD
•Brittany Renee Wright, 29, 127 Kendall Creek Dr., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and marijuana), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam).
•Jordan Anthony Shepard, 29, 555 John Jacobs Trail, Grayson — held for another agency.
•Derek Dewayne Gray, 40, 253 Franklin St., Braselton — criminal trespass.
COMMERCE PD
•Guadalupe Espinoza-Basabe, 23, 4233 Jonesboro Rd. Apt. J4, Forest Park — driving without a license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, maximum limits (100 mph in a 70 mph zone), obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ivy Justine Mullis, 24, 185 Williford St, Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, headlight violation.
•Caroline Veronica Monterroso, 21, 294 Rose Hill Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, entering or crossing roadway, headlight violation, improper left or right turn, stop sign and yield sign violation, turning movement violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Jeffery Wakefield Reddick, 42, 635 Elm St., Roswell — criminal interference with government property, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 35, 117 1/2 Whitehead Rd., Athens —held for another agency.
•Ali Abbassi, 68, 278 Stillwood Dr., Winder — driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, possession of alcohol container.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Brandon Joe Phillips, 29, 295 Maywood Ct., Maysville — probation violation.
•Baylee Naomie Free, 22, 1375 West Dr., Gainesville — driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Geoffrey Blake Shelley, 31, 6056 Hyw. 52, Gillsville — disorderly conduct.
GSP
•Kassius D’Ran Swain, 23, 4528 McEver Rd., Oakwood — driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding in excess of maximum limits (72 in a 55 mph zone), obstructing of law enforcement officers.
•Skyler Chan Suwannakood, 19, 63 Beech Creek Cir., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), maximum limits (75 mph in 55 mph zone).
•Joshua Lee Toney, 41, 172 Tony Rd., Commerce — driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device.
