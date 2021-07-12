A Braselton man died when a log fell on him on Guy Maddox Rd. last week.
William Franklin Brown Jr., 37, was given CPR by North Jackson Rescue and was later pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital, according Jackson County coroner Dean A. Stringer.
According to Stringer, Brown was unloading logs off a trailer when one fell on him.
