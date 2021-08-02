A report of reckless conduct and discharging a gun or pistol near a highway or street was reported to the Jefferson Police Department on Saturday, July 24, on Jasmine Dr.
The female complainant advised her boyfriend/husband was drunk, had left the residence and then returned beating on the doors wanting his cell phone. She said she handed the man his phone and he started cursing and yelling again so her brother stepped in between the two of them and then walked her boyfriend/husband up the driveway.
She said she then heard her female friend yell stop several times and then she heard a gunshot before her boyfriend/husband jumped in his truck and drove off with her brother chasing him in his car.
Officers found the ground disturbed where the two men had been standing and is was determined the boyfriend/husband fired the weapon into the ground but did not point the weapon at anyone.
The officer advised he would be taking warrants for the offender for reckless conduct and discharging a gun or pistol near a highway or street.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•suspicious person at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man in a vendor booth had been reported touching himself.
•wanted person located and probation violation on Hwy. 129 South at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Harco Equipment Rental, Washington St., Jefferson, where the complainant reported a man came into the store and bought a saw worth $350 and some rigging rope worth $190 and had possibly written a bad check for the purchase. The complainant said they were notified by some of their other stores that the man had passed bad checks in the past.
•verbal dispute on Lee St., Jefferson, where two married females were in a dispute and were chasing each other around.
•wanted person located and probation violation on Hwy. 129 at the Clarke County line, where a man was picked up from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer.
•criminal trespass on Rivermist Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor, who was walking a dog in her yard, was staring at her through a window.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while driver’s license is suspended and operating a vehicle with suspended/cancelled/revoked registration on the Major Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and motor vehicles registration and license requirements violation on Athens St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Shoreline Ct., Jefferson, where a couple reported their female neighbor came onto their property and told them to cut their lawnmower off and stop cutting grass at 9 p.m.
•information report on Village Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported he had sent approximately $3,700 through a cash app to a man claiming to be the father of a female he had been texting and he believed it could be a scam.
•entering an automobile on Spinner Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone entered her locked vehicle and stole a vape pen refill and a $10 bill from on top of the center console.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Pizza Hut, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported he placed $1,000 on the counter when he picked up his food and he forgot to collect the money before he left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.