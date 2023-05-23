Arcade Police Department officers recently arrested a man who was found with a stolen vehicle.
A concerned citizen reported the man, claiming he was using his phone while driving, and was driving all over the roadway.
The man drove to a nearby convenience store and went inside. He first denied driving the stolen vehicle, but later admitted to it. The vehicle, which the man said he was renting, had been reported stolen out of Gwinnett County.
He also reportedly gave officers false identity information. Jail intake offers found his read identification card hidden around his genital area.
Officers also found marijuana in the vehicle.
The man was charged with distracted driving; driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Gwinnett County; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
Other recent incidents reported by the Arcade PD included:
