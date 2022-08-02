A man was recently arrested after leaving two young children unsupervised at a Jackson County park.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the incident July 23 at Hurricane Shoals Park.
The man had reportedly left his girlfriend's two young juveniles in a vehicle unattended for around 30-45 minutes, according to witnesses. Deputies estimated the two juveniles were 1-year and 18-months old, respectively.
The two were seated in their car seats in a locked vehicle that was idling. Deputies used a lock-out tool to enter the vehicle, fearing the air conditioning wasn't on or could have malfunctioned. (The air conditioning was on and working properly.)
Deputies found the man with his two biological children who were playing in the water about 200 yards away from the vehicle.
The man was charged with reckless conduct. He was also criminally trespassed from the park.
Family members came to the park to retrieve the four children.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- hit and run on I-85 where a man said another vehicle rear-ended his vehicle, but didn't stop.
- theft by deception on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone paid the incorrect amount for a purchase.
- dispute on Pine Cone Trail where roommates had an argument.
- agency assist on Highland Est. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital due to reported anger issues.
- theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where a man said someone took his wallet.
- impeding traffic flow; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Airport Rd. where a man said his vehicle window was broken.
- animal complaint on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman said two of her neighbor's dogs attacked her dog.
- suspicious activity on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a man saw video of another man in his yard.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a vehicle left the road and struck a guard wire.
- public indecency on Westview Rd. where a woman said a man showed up at her house uninvited and was touching his genitals on her back porch.
- information on Ila Rd. where people were seen on the side of the road.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Hickory Dr. where someone saw a drone over their property.
- warrant service on N. Broad St. where deputies met and arrested a man who had a warrant.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies attempted to make check on a man who had not made contact with a family member.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 S where a vehicle struck a tire in the roadway.
- theft by taking on Mulberry Chase where a piece of equipment was missing at a construction site.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a roof rack broke, causing luggage to fall off a vehicle and into the roadway.
- damage to a vehicle on B. Whitfield Rd. where a vehicle backed into another.
- custody dispute on Summit View Dr. where a man said a woman wouldn't let him pick up his child.
- damage to a vehicle on Rambler Inn Rd. where a vehicle struck a trash can, causing damage to the side mirror.
- fleeing or eluding a police officer; failure to maintain lane; stop/yield sign violation; and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 N where deputies arrested a man after they attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver didn't stop. A pursuit ensued and the driver made multiple traffic violations. The driver said he was taking medication to his child.
- simple assault-family violence on Redstone Rd. where a teenager reportedly pulled out a knife during a dispute. He didn't threaten anyone with it, but reportedly said he was going to use it on himself. The teen then left the residence.
- juvenile issue on Wood Cove where a family member planned to take a juvenile to the hospital after making comments about self-harm.
- interference with custody on Grace Dr. where a man reported a woman didn't return their child.
- civil matter on Andrew Ridge Dr. where two people argued over property removal.
- agency assist on County Farm Rd. where deputies assisted with a woman who was having a mental health episode.
- accident with a cow on Hwy. 11 where a vehicle struck a calf, causing damage to the vehicle. The calf was dispatched due to its condition.
- information on Hwy. 129 S where a man was given notice of a suspended license during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a motorcycle driver reportedly confronted someone who was cutting grass with the clippings going onto the roadway.
- warrant service on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- hit and run on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was struck by a dump truck and the other driver didn't stop.
- theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her engagement ring was taken.
- theft by taking on Camden Loop where a man reported copper wire was taken from a construction site.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man received tickets that were issued for a vehicle tag that he never received.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reportedly forged a check.
- civil matter and warrant service on Doster Rd. where family members wanted a man to leave a property. One of them was also reportedly attacked by a dog. A woman was also arrested for a warrant.
- dispute on Rice Creek Ct. where a man said someone tried to take his neighbor's belongings.
- criminal trespass and civil matter on County Farm Rd. where a woman said someone broke into an RV and caused damage.
- suicide threats on County Farm Rd. where a man reportedly made comments about self-harm, but denied wanting to harm himself when deputies arrived.
- suicide threats on Athens Hwy. where someone thought a man had taken half a bottle of cholesterol pills.
- identity fraud on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported unauthorized transactions on his bank account.
MAYSVILLE
- duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane on Deadwyler Rd. where a man was arrested after driving off the roadway and into the woods, damaging a post in the process. The driver fled, but was later found.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman said a man ran over her foot and struck a vehicle during a dispute. The woman may have gotten behind the vehicle to keep the man from leaving. Deputies didn't see any signs of injury.
- dispute on Hale Rd. where family members argued over living arrangements.
- theft by taking and civil matter on Hillside Way where people had a dispute over property. One of them said the other tried to hit them with a vehicle, but witnesses' statements were conflicting.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where family members had an argument and one of them reportedly punched the other. The alleged incident occurred in front of children.
- damage to a vehicle on Gillsville Rd. where deputies were called for a three-vehicle accident with no injuries.
- dispute on Old Miller Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a residence after a possible dispute with a family member.
- information at Hurricane Shoals Park where someone's vehicle got locked in the park.
NICHOLSON
- warrant service on Berea Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was asleep in a vehicle.
- theft by deception on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man said someone claiming to work for a company took money from his account and asked for additional money.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. where deputies stopped four juveniles in a vehicle that was at a park late at night. The juveniles' parents were called.
- theft by taking on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman said a man took a trailer.
- information on Maple St. where someone reported possible drug use.
- dispute on Jims Ln. where family members argued over child custody.
- damage to property on Jim David Rd. where a vehicle tossed up gravel.
- burglary-first degree and theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a man reported two guns and a large amount of cash were stolen from a safe.
- damage to property on Cooper Farm Rd. where a kitten knocked a bottle of medication into a toilet.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- dispute on Main St. where two men fought after one of them reportedly yelled at people in a store.
- information on Forest Lake Rd. where a man initially said a family member had punched him, but later said he had fallen.
- warrant service on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- entering auto on Buffington Dr. where a man reportedly entered vehicles. He was later arrested after he was seen in the area.
- theft by taking on Whites Bottom Rd. where someone reported missing vehicle parts.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where deputies stood by while a mobile crisis unit spoke with a man.
- information on Lake Carolyn Rd. where a woman said someone called her repeatedly about retrieving a family member's belongings.
- 'Peeping Tom' on Commerce Rd. where family members noticed a man looking in their window and he fled when they noticed him. The family had reported other recent suspicious incidents.
- reckless conduct and suspicious activity on Richmar Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Rd. where someone took a catalytic converter.
WEST JACKSON
•fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearms by a convicted felon on Hwy. 124 where a man was transported to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle while reportedly fleeing Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies. Methamphetamine was reportedly discovered on the man as he was being loaded onto a backboard. The man had an empty gun holster around his waist, and two firearms were later discovered at the scene, according to the report. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•fraud on Ontario Ln. where a woman reported two scam phone calls. The first came from a person claiming to be an Amazon representative saying she owed $8,000 and needed to close her bank account due to it being compromised. She was told to send her social security card to them so she could be sent a certified money order as reimbursement. Her bank reportedly told her she was being scammed. She said she later received a call from a person claiming to work for the Hoschton Police Department who told her she would be arrested if she didn’t comply.
•dispute on Bulldog Ct. where a woman said her husband was drunk and yelling but had calmed down prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly was drinking and got into an argument with his girlfriend.
•battery on Arbor Trace where a man and his teenaged grandson reportedly got into a fight when the grandson refused to wear shoes outside. The man said he was bitten on the arm during the altercation.
•lost item on Davenport Rd. where a man called the JCSO about a dollar bill he’d found on the ground. He said he’d seen reports online where dollar bills were being laced with fentanyl and discarded on the ground.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle’s brakes failed in a fast food parking lot, forcing the driver to steer the car over a curb and into the grass in front of the building. Damage to passenger side wheels was reported. No injuries or damage to restaurant property were reported, however.
•dispute on Roberts Dr. where a woman said her neighbor trimmed trees and left branches in her yard and mowed part of her lawn, knocking down some property line stakes.
•burglary on Duck Rd. where a wooden chest, four blankets and a bottle of Crown Royal were reported stolen from a residence and two bottles of Bailey’s liquor were reportedly consumed.
•criminal trespass and damage to a vehicle on Bill Watkins Rd. where someone reportedly threw rocks at a woman’s truck parked in her backyard. The passenger-side window was reportedly broken.
•theft by mail on Stoneview Dr. where a man said $160 worth of cigars were reportedly delivered to the wrong address. A post office representative went to the address to retrieve the cigars but no one answered the door, according to the incident report. The man said he has not gone to the residence due to concerns about “the type of activity that takes place at the residence.”
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said his vehicle’s rear bumper was damaged while he was shopping in a grocery store. A witness said he saw the driver of a gray van back into the man’s vehicle.
