Jefferson Police Department officers recently responded to a fight on Jasmine Dr. where a firearm was discharged leading to the arrest of one man involved and the citation of another.
Bobby Dewayne Redmon, 20, 83 Hickory Hills Dr., Jefferson was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, affray and discharging a firearm inside city limits. Redmon admitted to assaulting a man saying he “just kind of lost it.”
Two witnesses said they heard a gunshot and looked outside to see one man laying down and Redmon fighting with another man. The other man involved tried to leave the scene and was tracked down by a K9 unit. He was cited for affray and underage possession of alcohol and returned to his father.
JHS STUDENT ARRESTED FOR CHASING, STRIKING PEER
Jefferson PD officers recently arrested a Jefferson High School student for assaulting another student in the lunchroom.
Brandon Jermaine Appleby, 17, 143 Oak Lane, Jefferson allegedly struck a student after entering the lunchroom. The student tried to get away from Appleby, but Appleby continued chasing and hitting him.
The fight was broken up by a principal. Appleby said he assaulted the student because of a prior physical dispute involving the student. Appleby was charged with simple battery and disruption of a public school.
MULTIPLE ENTERING AUTOS REPORTED IN JEFFERSON
Citizens of Jefferson made numerous complaints of vehicle break-in’s recently. Two incidents occurred in the Jefferson Shores neighborhood and two more incidents happened in the nearby Hidden Lakes neighborhood.
One complainant on Shoreline Dr. said his driver’s license, $40 cash and a jacket were stolen from his vehicle overnight. A neighbor on Shoreline Dr. said his vehicle was also entered and money and ammunition were taken.
A complainant on Hidden Lakes Trl. reported $20 and a pair of old shoes stolen from his vehicle. He said another vehicle was entered but nothing was taken. Another theft occurred on Forest St. where a woman said her husband’s concrete saw was taken from her vehicle.
MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN FOR THEFT, FRAUD
A man recently turned himself in for stealing a credit card from a vehicle and making over $1,500 in fraudulent charges.
Zedekiah Howington, 20, said a friend saw a post made by the Jefferson Police Department on Facebook showing Howington as the perpetrator of the thefts and advised him to turn himself in. Howington allegedly stole a credit card from a woman’s vehicle and also took $100 from her son’s vehicle.
Howington is charged with burglary, theft by taking and credit card fraud.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Shirley Denise Roberts, 54, 10 Jefferson Ter., Jefferson – simple battery. Roberts allegedly slapped a woman during an altercation at her residence.
•Amaryah Saran O’Neal, 25, 5403 Legends Dr., Braselton – possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Charles Franklin Cochran, 45, 1631 Hwy. 36, Jackson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a security officer on Logistics Center Pkwy. complained about a vehicle circling the parking lot.
•a woman on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. reported fraudulent purchases made to her checking account.
•a woman on Old Pendergrass Rd. reported a suspicious man she believes is following her. The woman said she was recently shopping in Gainesville when she noticed a man leave one store and arrive at another store at the same time as her. Later, she saw the man at Aldi in Jefferson. Both times the man spoke to her. Security footage at Aldi showed that man being at the store before the woman.
•a woman on Lynn Ave complained about receiving threatening messages from her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
•a man complained to officers about his estranged wife not exchanging the custody of their children at the designated time. The wife later called the JPD and claimed she didn’t exchange custody because she was afraid he would take the children out of state where they may visit a family member accused of sexual assault.
•officers stood by while a man picked up his mother after she had a dispute with a man on MLK Jr. Dr.
•a man on Jameson Ct. complained about a package not being delivered to his residence.
•a man on Old Pendergrass Rd. reported a fraudulent purchase of $1,128 from his checking account. The transaction was still pending when deputies arrived.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Jasmine Dr.
•a woman on Gordon St. reported $96,000 in fraudulent charges on her business bank account. $32,000 had already been caught and returned by the bank.
•a juvenile witnessed a man and woman having sex on the railroad tracks near Borders St.
•a woman on Pine St. complained about her girlfriend borrowing her vehicle and not returning it.
•a woman returned home to her residence on Pine St. to find it broken into. Tools, a leather coat and various household items were stolen.
•dispute between co-workers on John B. Brooks Rd.
•found a teenage girl on Jefferson Station Rd. who appeared upset and was covered in dirt and leaves. The girl was returned home to her mother and was reportedly having a mental episode triggered by an event from her childhood.
•a man said his vehicle tire was punctured on Logistics Center Pkwy. after arguing with a former co-worker.
•a man on Hwy. 129 said his neighbor caught two people trying to steal one of his vehicles.
•assisted the fire department with a motorcycle fire on New Salem Church Rd.
•a woman claimed her boyfriend hit her in the head at his residence on Athens Hwy. The man denied even knowing the woman and there was no evidence to prove an assault.
•rear-end accident with functional damage was reported on I-85.
•a vehicle on Hwy. 129 swerved to miss one vehicle that was slowing down and struck another vehicle before careening into the first vehicle.
•a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Hwy. 129. The force sent both vehicles to opposite sides of the road. No injuries were reported.
•rear-end accident on I-85. One passenger was taken to a hospital with complaints of neck pains.
•a vehicle left the Advance Auto Parts parking lot and failed to yield to traffic on Old Pendergrass Rd. and struck the rear of a vehicle.
•rear-end accident on Washington St.
•a vehicle failed to yield when entering the roundabout at Hwy. 11 and Hwy. 124 and stuck a vehicle already in the circle.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
