Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently called to a residence on Traynham Rd. for a dispute between a man and his ex-fiance.
The man fired a gun during the dispute, but he did not fire it towards the fiance. He claimed she attempted to hit him with her vehicle, so he fired the gun to scare her. The woman denied attempting to hit him.
The dispute began over the man taking the woman’s belongings to a nearby church and him not wanting her at his residence. The property owner arrived and said the woman is an instigator and wanted her criminally trespassed.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•cleared a residence on Sandy Creek Rd. where a front door was found open.
•a woman on Tuxedo Dr. reported someone making death threats towards her on social media.
•dispute between neighbors on Old Airport Rd. One man said his neighbor threatened him while he was walking to his mother’s residence. The neighbor denied any threats being made by anyone.
•two people reported their vehicles being damaged in a parking lot on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•a woman on B. Wilson Rd. complained about her ex-boyfriend sending her harassing text messages and sending her photos of her residence.
•a woman on Hwy. 334 said a vehicle cut her off, nearly causing an accident.
