A man recently fled after causing two accidents in Commerce, one of which involved a city-owned vehicle.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the accidents — one at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 15 Alt., and the second near Commerce Middle School on Hwy. 15 Alt.
The man reportedly side-swiped a city-owned vehicle. When confronted, the man said "sorry man" before leaving the scene. He then reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and fled again.
According to the police report, the man then wrecked into a telephone pole and fled the area.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a bottle of Sertraline and opened containers of beer.
The man called the police department asked where his vehicle was and denied striking any other vehicles. When officers told them about his pending charges in the accidents, the man reported said "f--k you" and hung up the phone.
He faces charges of damage to government property; two counts of hit and run; failure to maintain lane; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs; and following too closely.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- warrant executed on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Wood St. where a man reported two people had shown up at his residence multiple times uninvited. They reportedly threatened the man and his wife.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; no insurance; and failure to maintain lane on S. Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after failing to maintain lane and almost striking another vehicle. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested following a field-sobriety test.
- criminal damage to property on Heritage Ct. where a woman reported damage to her vehicle. A taillight was broken and two tires were slashed.
- criminal trespass and simple assault on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The woman said the man slapped a phone out of her hand, choked her and threatened her. She said the man also threw her belongings out of a truck and damaged cards in her wallet. The man denied choking or threatening the woman and throwing the items.
- speeding and warrant served on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- domestic dispute on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a man and woman argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to obey a stop sign; and tag/registration violation on Cherry St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he'd been asking for money from customers at a fast-food restaurant.
- hit and run on Old Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly damaging two vehicles in a parking lot and leaving the scene.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; too fast for conditions; and suspended registration on Ridgeway St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery-first degree on Madison St. where two church checks were forged.
- abandoned vehicle towed on Ashland Dr. where a vehicle was towed after being left in the roadway.
- driving without a valid license and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant executed on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a van damaged a gate.
- information on Forest Hill Ct. where a woman thought her children's father may have been parked in her driveway.
- hit and run on Hwy. 98 where a woman said a vehicle rear-ended her vehicle. The other driver did not stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.