A man recently fled from the hospital and stole a vehicle to leave the scene.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department arrested the man for theft by receiving stolen property; theft by taking-felony; hit and run; entering auto; theft by taking; failure to yield; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and criminal trespass.
According to the report, the man had been involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He told officers he got scared and fled the hospital, stealing a running truck to flee the scene.
He was involved in a wreck on Hwy. 11 at Hilltop Dr. and fled on foot. He wound up stealing another vehicle and drove home. He left the stolen vehicle at home and drove his work truck to his job, where he was ultimately detained.
The man also stole a firearm during the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
- failure to maintain lane; driving while unlicensed; and improper lane change on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested after a wreck.
- theft by taking on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman reported money was taken from washing machines/dryers.
- possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs on Gordon St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A K-9 unit alerted officers to the vehicle and the man was arrested after a pipe containing a white substance and marijuana were found.
- information on Isaiah Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor was acting suspiciously.
- theft by receiving stolen property (felony) where officers were informed that someone may have been selling stolen merchandise at a flea market.
- domestic dispute on Jameston Dr. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- single-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85. The driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- information report on Lantern Dr. where a man reported his ex-wife added herself to his insurance policy. He also reported attempted fraudulent charges from his bank account.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning at a store after previously causing problems.
- domestic dispute on Concord Rd. where two people argued and there were conflicting stories about it turning physical.
- driving while unlicensed and possession of methamphetamine on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop and officers found suspected meth in his pocket.
- information report on Lee St. where a woman reported a missing vehicle tag.
- theft by taking on Washington St. where a man reported an employee took money from the business.
- information on Boy Scout Ln. where someone reported a vehicle was doing donuts in a parking lot.
- damage to property on Elm St. where a woman reported a picture frame was broken after a man moved her belongings to the roadside.
- single-vehicle wreck with one injury on Old Pendergrass Rd. No one was transported to the hospital.
- information on Washington St. where a man reported an issue after buying a backpack blower from someone.
- damage to property on Oak Ln. where a woman reported someone slashed her tires.
- information report on Hog Mountain Rd. where multiple people argued during a vehicle repossession. A woman claimed the driver ran over her. But the driver said the woman only fell. A witness said the incident didn’t seem intentional and the driver was only traveling a couple miles-per-hour. The woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
