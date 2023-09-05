A man recently fled from the hospital and stole a vehicle to leave the scene.

Officers with the Jefferson Police Department arrested the man for theft by receiving stolen property; theft by taking-felony; hit and run; entering auto; theft by taking; failure to yield; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and criminal trespass.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.