A man stopped for driving a motorcycle without a license plate — who also had no driver’s license — fled Arcade police on foot after being tased.
The incident occurred on Rock Forge Ct. on April 5. The incident report did not indicate if the man escaped for if an arrest was made.
According to the report, the officer who made the stop attempted to arrest the man for driving without a license, but the man backed away. The officer then drew his taser and warned the man he would be tased if he didn’t comply. After the man refused to do so, the officer tased him. The man pulled the taser leads from his body and fled the scene on foot.
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•animal complaint on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor’s dog got loose and was aggressive toward her and her dog.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where law enforcement responded to a fight. When the responding officer arrived, one man was found intoxicated and rolling on the ground. The other man had left the scene.
•welfare check on Hwy. 82 where a man who wouldn’t answer the door was found unresponsive. The responding officer saw through a window that the man was in lying bed but unresponsive. Paramedics, who entered the home through the window, found the man breathing but were unable to get him to respond. He was removed from the home by the officer and emergency medical services.
•identity fraud on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a woman who owns a small business said some one hacked into her account with the Georgia Secretary of State Office and changed her business address and changed it back.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 where a Dollar General employee with chest pains was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a man complained about his neighbor shooting a firearm.
•animal complaint on Rock Forge Ct. where a pit bull was reported roaming in a yard. The residents feared the dog might attack someone at the home, according to the incident report.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a complainant reported gunfire in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.