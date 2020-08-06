A Jefferson woman found her 55-year-old nephew deceased in a shed behind her home, according to a recent report.
Jefferson police responded the residence on Georgia Belle Dr. where the man was found.
The woman, who said the man had been living in the shad, said she hadn’t seen her nephew since July 19.
The man suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and blood clots, according to the woman and the man’s mother.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•driving while unlicensed on I-85 where a man was cited for the violation after a traffic stop for suspicion of driving under the influence.
•domestic dispute on Hwy. 120 where a man reportedly yelled at his girlfriend over money issues.
•information on Hwy. 129 where police received a tip that a man was selling firearms out of his truck. An officer searched the man’s truck and found no weapons.
•agency assist on I-85 where an officer joined Commerce police for a felony traffic stop on a vehicle out of North Carolina, during which several loads guns, cash and drugs were reportedly found.
