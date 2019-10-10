A man on Johns Way recently called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office when a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of his residence with the lights on.
A deputy arrived and found Ulises Gonzalez Salazar, 41, 3852 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, passed out on the ground with his genitals hanging out of his pants and was facing the road. Salazar reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and had urinated and defecated on himself.
A machete was found near Salazar but no other weapons were found. Salazar believed he was at his residence and tried to resist arrest. Salazar is charged with public drunkenness and public indecency.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the JCSO were:
•Timothy Allen Dooley, 32, 1626 Davenport Rd., Braselton – criminal trespass, forgery, simple battery and obstruction of a 911 call. Multiple witnesses confirmed that Dooley assaulted a man by punching him in the face. The homeowner doesn’t allow Dooley at the residence and wanted him trespassed.
•Frederick Kennedy Daniels, 54, no address given – battery, failure to appear, giving false name to law enforcement officers, probation violation, simple battery, terroristic threats and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Parker Lewis Dean, 20, 704 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton – probation violation.
•Leigh Shannon Dodson, 50, 2239 Cruse Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Randall Austin Doyle, 33, 177 Laurel Dr., Madison Heights, Va. – driving with a suspended license, hit and run and trafficking drugs.
•Taylor Elizabeth Grise, 25, 1502 Lucky Jones Rd., Hull – hold for other agency.
•Scottie Ray Holman, 43, 716 Peachtree St., Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Robert Adam Jones, 36, 132 Sunset Ter., Athens – probation violation.
•Elizabeth Marie Long-Myers, 34, 87 Searchlight Ct., Winder – probation violation.
•Amber Lynn Parr, 31, 125 Chambers St., Homer – forgery and identity fraud.
•Eric Lon Roderick, 33, 2017-H Crabapple Rd., Dahlonega – hold for other agency.
•Earnest Calvin Simmons, 39, 5435 Town Green Dr., Marietta – loitering or prowling and public drunkenness.
•Kevin Dale Voyles, 30, 173 East Pine Crest, Clayton – probation violation.
•Hannah Ashton Witcher, 27, 1113 Kailie Dr., Winder – possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and hold for other agency.
•Benjamin Eugene Cagle, 41, 9994 Commerce Rd., Athens – hold for other agencies.
•Garry Wayne Chapman, 27, 1506 Betts Mill Rd., Auburn – reckless driving.
•Dennis Michael Pritchard, 27, 7232 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Trendall Tamar Williams, 28, 100 Roller Ridge Dr., Athens – driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of synthetic marijuana.
•Jason Bernard Barnett, 33, 162 Windy Hill Way, Athens – hold for other agency.
•Gregory Doyle Griffin, 37, 148 Peach Hill Rd., Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Hunter Devon Hailes, 17, 157 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson – simple battery.
•Collier Scott Poole, 25, 12500 Barker Cypress Rd., Cypress, Tex. – aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
•Aubrey Thompson Villines, 32, 2218 McCurdy Rd., Stone Mountain – failure to appear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime.
•Nicolas Nehemias Vincente, 28, 1274 Washington St., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Phillip James Doughty, 35, 165 Summerbrook Dr., Braselton – disorderly conduct.
•Roxana Farimmanesh, 39, 2364 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass – probation violation.
•Heather Leanne Teets, 33, 18 East Wright St., Winder – probation violation.
•Christopher Gary Faulkner, 43, 1633 Butterfly Ln., Statham – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Wesley Tyson Hanley, 39, 1281 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Casey Eugene Kimsey, 31, 1162 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 24, 267 Nowhere Ln., Athens – probation violation.
•Kristin Brooke McGee, 34, 655 Pinetree Cir., Maysville – driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Michael Wayne Puckett, 53, 987 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Scotty Lee Wilson, 34, 117 Greenhill Ct., Maysville – failure to appear.
•Matthew Gregory Worley, 29, 163 Old Airport Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Nicholsas Justin Dempsey, 30, 565 Skelton Rd, Hoschton – hold for other agency.
GSP
Arrests recently made by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Roxana Farimmanesh, 39, 2364 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Lawrence Manton Lannie, 36, 997 Woodbury Rd., Canton – DUI-alcohol.
•Anderson Edwin Marsh, 21, 94 Courtland Dr., Jefferson – possession of marijuana.
•Daniel Augusto Martinez Veras, 38, 2130 Crescent View Dr., Lawrenceville – driving with a suspended license and DUI-alcohol.
•Christopher Eugene Sampson, 36, 395 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville – driving with a suspended license.
