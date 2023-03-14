An altercation involving a man and his stepfather on Prospectors Ct. in West Jackson reportedly led to injuries and the stepfather seeking to press charges for the incident.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said the fight started when words were exchanged because of an argument between the man and his mother over dinner plans.
The man said his brother intervened between him and his stepfather but had his head slammed into a coffee table by his stepfather.
The man said he hit his stepfather repeatedly to get him off his brother. The man’s stepbrother had no reported signs of injury.
The man’s stepfather said he confronted his stepson after he cursed at him and his mother during the dinner argument. He said his stepson pushed him down the stairs when he went to confront him and later hit him in the head.
He said he pushed the man’s brother out of the way during the altercation.
The stepfather reportedly had a red mark behind his ear and complained of arm and wrist injuries. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. He said he wanted to press charges against his stepson.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. where a vehicle ran off the road.
- criminal trespass on Swain Rd. where a man reported a roll-up door on a chicken house was damaged.
- welfare check on Hwy. 98 where juveniles were frightened by their mother who was causing damage inside a residence. The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fincher Dr. where a man was found deceased.
- aggravated assault-family violence; battery-family violence; simple battery-family violence; and two counts of cruelty to children on Stark St. where a man was arrested after a physical dispute with a woman. The man reportedly held up a baseball bat like he was going to hit the woman. He also pushed the woman to the ground, according to the report. A juvenile was injured while trying to intervene after the man reportedly threw a can at the juvenile and pushed them into a car. Other juveniles also witnessed some of the incident.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Ila Rd. where a woman was transported to the hospital after a medical emergency. She was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
- information on Hwy. 441 where a woman was served with paperwork for a license suspension.
- agency assist on Mt. Olive Rd. where officers assisted the Commerce Police Department with a complaint about a dog.
- damage to property and suspicious activity on Ila Rd. where a man reported someone may have tried to drive a trackhoe around a property and damaged a cable line in the process.
- information on Ila Rd. where someone reported a man was looking through mailboxes and putting mail in his bag. Officers searched the bag, but didn't find any mail.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man and woman reportedly took four items without paying.
- suspicious activity on I-85 where a man was walking after his vehicle ran out of gas.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Mauldin Rd. where someone reported hearing a person yelling obscenities, but officers didn't find any evidence of that.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an anonymous caller reported someone was making threats.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where a student reportedly made a threat toward the school and another student.
- information at the Empower Center where an incident involving a student was reported (which may have occurred at the student's home).
- simple battery-family violence and dispute on Albert Ln. where two people argued. Someone reported the incident turned physical, but officers couldn't confirm it.
- information on Sandstone Trail where a man reported an incident that happened on social media.
- suspicious activity on Rucker Rd. where a man reported his neighbors were shooting.
- information on Hunter Rd. where people were loading up items at a residence.
- open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Traditions Way where a man was arrested after nearly causing a wreck. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers later found an open container of Fireball in the vehicle.
- license restrictions and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 15 where a 15-year-old and another juvenile were turned over to an adult after seen driving and failing to maintain lane.
- driving without a license and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- burglary on Commerce Rd. where a man reported someone broke into a shed and took a vehicle radiator. They also took galvanized pipe.
- aggravated cruelty to animals on Potts Rd. where a man reported a deceased bull. He suspected someone had shot the bull and said someone mutilated the bull's genital area after killing it.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) at a three-vehicle wreck involving commercial vehicles, including a car hauler that was loaded with four passenger vehicles.
- dispute on Lebanon Church Rd. where neighbors had a dispute. One of them claimed the other had a knife. The neighbor said they were just using the knife to cut a string from a tree.
- suspicious activity on Hogans Mill Rd. where a man reported someone may have been on a neighbor's property.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle parked in a driveway.
- civil matter on Doster Rd. where a mobile home window was damaged.
- civil matter on County Farm Rd. where a man reported an issue with a living arrangement.
- suspicious activity on Palm Way where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on County Farm Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend took her phone.
- information on Elrod Rd. where a man reported a piece of equipment wasn't where it was supposed to be.
MAYSVILLE
- battery/simple battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and simple assault-family violence on Marlow Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman reportedly turned physical. The man allegedly grabbed the woman and hit a door.
- animal complaint on Maysville Rd. where a man reported an aggressive dog in front of his business.
- suspicious activity on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after someone reported seeing him driving erratically. The man was reportedly talking out of his head.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate; no insurance; no helmet; and reckless driving on Pinetree Cit. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with serious injuries after a motorcycle wreck.
- disorderly conduct on Plainview Rd. where a woman reported juveniles driving bikes yelled obscenities.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Spud Palmer Rd. where there was a tree in the road.
- criminal trespass on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man reported someone entered his home and spray-painted walls.
- harassing communications and criminal attempt on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported someone threatened to share nude photos of her if she didn't send money.
- noise complaint on Jims Ln. where someone reported hearing gunshots.
- dispute on Summer Ln. where family members had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported a man was walking in her yard. He reportedly appeared confused.
- information on Z. Williams Rd. where a man reported speeding tractor-trailers.
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her neighbors for spraying yard chemicals.
- computer theft on Tanner Ln. where a man said someone opened a store account in his name and made over $3,000 in purchases.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP at a wreck scene.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- missing person on Raco Pkwy. where a man was reported missing, but was later found.
- civil matter on Murphy Rd. where a man reportedly a portion of his land was cleared without his permission.
- custody dispute on Brumbalow Rd. where a woman reported a child's mother hadn't returned the child on time.
loitering or prowling on Brooks Rd. where a woman reported someone rang the doorbell and fled.
- damage to a vehicle on Walnut Grove Way where a vehicle struck a parked vehicle.
- information on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man reported an issue with a shed delivery.
- noise complaint on Oak Crest Ln. where a man heard gunshots.
- suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd. where officers gave a man a ride to his residence after someone reported he was screaming.
SOUTH JACKSON
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP at a wreck scene.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where a power line was down.
- disorderly conduct on Mulberry River Rd. where a dispute got heated at a construction work site.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
- simple battery on Richmar Rd. where a woman said a man covered her mouth during an argument. The man may have also tampered with the woman's vehicle.
- noise complaint on Commerce Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP at a three-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- information and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a woman ran off the roadway, striking dirt piles and a tree. She went to the hospital after sustaining an injury to her forehead.
WEST JACKSON
•possible overdose on Hwy. 60 where emergency medical services workers treated a man who took an unknown drug and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•deposit account fraud on Ward Rd. where a man said someone changed the mailing address for his unemployment payments and deposited $11,000 worth of his checks into the fake account.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly yelled at a drug store cashier and a store manager after alleging a $225 Mastercard he purchased at the store failed to transmit to a woman in California. The man was barred from the store for two years. He reportedly refused to sign criminal trespass paperwork after a deputy delivered it to him, adding that “all law enforcement was corrupt.”
•suspicious activity on Kiley Dr. where a man said his neighbor told him someone parked a vehicle in front of his house and that juveniles ran around in his backyard.
•suspicious activity on Kiley Dr. where a car was reportedly parked against the flow of traffic and partially in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Walnut Rd. where a woman said video footage may have shown the occupants of a vehicle pick up her lost dog.
•animal complaint on Ednaville Rd. where a woman said a neighbor’s dog ran freely and acted aggressively toward her dog.
•dispute on Walnut Ridge where a man and his wife had a woman barred from their property after she intentionally hit balls into their yard with her kids. The couple said they’d experienced ongoing problems with the woman.
•fraud on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone accessed her bank account, withdrew $250 and used it to place bets with a FanDUEL sportsbook in New Jersey.
•stalking on Glen View where a man said his ex-girlfriend harassed him on social media. He said his ex contacted his friends and coworkers on social media, claiming he was a rapist and sex offender.
•fraud on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone transferred $583 from his cash app account.
