A man had to be given a sedative and a dose of Narcan after a recent physical dispute in Commerce.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for the incident of terroristic threats and acts; aggravated assault-family violence; and battery/simple battery-family violence on Berea Rd.
The man, who was later arrested, was apparently irate and said his brother-in-law had hit him with a baseball bat.
But the brother-in-law and his wife had a different story. The arrested man allegedly showed up at the residence and hit the side of the house and made threats to destroy the man’s truck if the brother-in-law didn’t come outside.
Both the brother-in-law and his wife went outside and the woman tried to calm the man down. The man then allegedly started swinging a stick, which struck the woman on the side of her head.
The brother-in-law said he then grabbed the man in a headlock and had to hit him multiple times to get him under control.
The brother-in-law and his wife both had injuries.
The arrested man was treated by a med unit, but was reportedly so irate that they had to sedate him and give him Narcan. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center before being taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported a woman stole three pairs of khaki pants.
- financial transaction card fraud on Mulberry Chase where a woman said someone made an unauthorized purchase using her credit card.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a driveway.
- custody dispute on Hawks NestRd. where an estranged couple had a dispute over custody of their children.
- juvenile issue on Bradberry Ct. where a woman said a teenager family member sent explicit photos to people. She feared he would be blackmailed.
- agency assist on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for a cut on her head.
- suspicious activity on Poplar Rd. where officers were called for a report, but couldn’t understand what the complainant was saying.
- reckless driving and driving without a license on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested after officers saw him driving recklessly, following vehicles too closely and attempting to pass in a turning lane, almost striking another vehicle.
- child molestation/aggravated child molestation where a woman reported a possible molestation case to a pediatric office.
- dispute on Dewaters Rd. where roommates argued and one of them planned to move out.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol following a two-vehicle wreck with injuries. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Cotton Gin Row where officers attempted to check on a juvenile at a residence, but weren’t able to make contact.
- loitering or prowling on Gum Springs Church Rd. where juveniles entered a building at Gum Springs Elementary School and smoked marijuana. One juvenile was arrested.
- information and warrant service on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after she reported a stolen vehicle. It appeared the vehicle had been repossessed.
- dispute on Lebanon Church Rd. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute. One of them said the other yelled profanities and racial slurs and showed his buttocks.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of drug-related objects; and operating a motor vehicle without a current plate on Lee St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and later found the substance, along with small bags, a scale, cash and a pipe.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a man said he veered off the road and hit something (possibly a mailbox).
- lost/found item on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said he lost his Social Security card.
- information on Brockton Loop where a woman reported a rental scam via phone.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s tree fell onto his vehicle.
- dispute and affray on Rock Forge Rd. where family members had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
- hit and run on Winder Hwy. where a man said another vehicle rear-ended his vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Duncans Mill Ln. where a vehicle backed into another vehicle.
- civil matter on Hwy. 15 where a woman said her ex-boyfriend and neighbor yelled for her to come get her property. Officers said they couldn’t give her an escort to the property.
- damage to property on Jefferson River Rd. where a mailbox was hit and damaged.
- welfare check on McRee Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a woman, but weren’t able to make contact.
- battery on Hwy. 82 where a man reported an unknown man showed up at his residence and started fighting with him. A woman broke up the fight and the man left.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a two-vehicle wreck. Two people, including a juvenile, were checked by EMS.
- damage to a vehicle on Galilee Church Rd. where a man was involved in a single-vehicle wreck after a tree fell across the roadway.
- civil matter on Waterford Ct. where a woman reported a neighbor harassed her family.
- theft by taking on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported a trailer and mower were stolen after he left them overnight. Officers later found a trailer on the side of the road.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Upland Dr. where a man reported issues with juveniles who were playing basketball in the street.
- damage to property on Silverwood Dr. (Gillsville) where a stray dog damaged a door.
- information on Plainview Rd. where a man noticed two tents on a property he owns. He confronted a male inside one of the tents and asked him to leave. The male reportedly threatened the complainant.
- civil matter on Hidden Meadows Dr. where a man wanted to retrieve belongings from a residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 98 where a woman ran off the roadway.
- theft by taking on Gillsville Rd. where a business reported a stolen vehicle.
- unlawful activities on Edwin Reynolds Rd. where a man reported illegal dumping.
- suicide threats on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman made comments about self-harm.
NICHOLSON
- criminal trespass on Kesler Rd. where a man reported another man scratched the bed of a truck.
- identity fraud on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported her personal information had been compromised.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hwy. 334 where a man was found deceased.
- threats on Blackthorne Rd. where a juvenile made a threat while playing an online game. The juvenile said they didn’t want to harm anyone, they had just been frustrated.
- simple assault-family violence; cruelty to children; and criminal trespass on Staghorn Trail where a woman was arrested after reportedly showing up at her mother’s residence causing problems. She reportedly hit the mother, threw a beer can at her and damaged items inside the residence. A juvenile witnessed the incident.
- criminal liability and penalties for crimes of computer theft on Spud Palmer Rd. where a woman’s social media account was hacked and someone called asking for $200 to get it back. The woman’s husband said $20 had been taken from the woman’s PayPal account.
- suspicious activity on Jarrett Rd. where a woman saw someone standing outside a residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a woman said she swerved to avoid hitting something in the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle hopped the curve and began to flip. Officers found a bicycle under the vehicle, but no one was on the scene.
- information on Steeplechase Rd. where a woman reported her dog went missing and a man who found it wouldn’t return it.
- information where a church reported a suspicious incident that occurred out of the county during a camp.
- entering auto on Hwy. 441 where a man reported his wife heard someone beating on a door. Someone also apparently entered a vehicle, but didn’t take anything.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Sanford Dr. where someone reported a woman on hospice may have been neglected.
NORTH JACKSON
- entering auto on Wayne Poultry Rd. where someone reported vehicles were entered and items were riffled through, but nothing was taken.
- suspicious activity on John B. Brooks Rd. where someone reported a squatter. Officers didn’t find any shelters in the area. The complainant said they found a fire extinguisher had been set off in a building after they found an open bay door that had been left open.
- civil matter on Kimberly Ln. where a woman wanted someone criminally trespassed from a residence, but officers said she’d have to evict them.
- information on Village Pkwy. where a man fell, but declined medical attention.
- civil matter on Ridgewood Dr. where family members had a custody dispute.
- suspicious activity on Hidden Trail where a man saw that someone had been on his property, via security camera.
- suspicious activity on Village Pkwy. where a man said his neighbor tries to scare him and that he always hears his neighbor’s dog barking outside his window.
- agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol following a four-vehicle wreck with two injuries. A woman and two juveniles were taken to the hospital after being checked by EMS.
- information on Hubert Pittman Rd. where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck with no injuries after a tree fell across the roadway.
SOUTH JACKSON
- identity fraud on Clarence Wages Rd. where a man reported someone opened an account in his name and he received a bill for over $4,000.
- civil matter on Mason Dr. where siblings had a dispute over a family member’s belongings.
- theft by taking on Mason Dr. where a woman said someone took a ball hitch off her vehicle.
- dispute on Savage Rd. where a woman said a man became irate and yelled at her.
- suicide threats and missing person on Savage Rd. where a man was reported missing after making comments about self-harm, but later returned.
- suspicious activity on Harris Hills Dr. where a woman thought she heard someone throwing rocks at her residence.
- runaway juvenile on Old Savage Rd. where a juvenile ran away after a dispute with a family member. The juvenile was later found and officers planned to take the juvenile to a grandmother’s house.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol following a wreck.
- possible overdose on Jefferson Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose.
- information on Timber Ridge Rd. where a woman reported seeing a car pull into a driveway. Officers confirmed that the people at the residence were supposed to be there.
- dispute on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Oak Grove Road where someone reported hearing a woman scream, then seeing a woman walking down the road. Officers made contact with the walking woman and arrested her for a warrant.
- agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he reported several people jumped him. The man was severely bruised and had bleeding out of his eye.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where two residents said their mailboxes were destroyed. A caller later reported seeing a truck strike two mailboxes along the road.
•fraud on Hickory Bluff where a woman said she discussed a rental property with a man who used her phone and social security numbers to scam others. The woman said she began receiving multiple calls from people seeking to rent property.
•harassing communications on Sunrise Dr. where a man said another man threatened to fight him over work on a neighborhood greenspace.
•dispute on Laurel Cove Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend slapped his best friend because he was talking to her. Her boyfriend said he slapped his friend because he asked him to leave his residence and didn’t. No charges were sought.
•burglary on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her nephew harassed her and took two quilts and a security camera lightbulb from her residence.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where the door to a church fellowship hall was reportedly found cracked. According to the incident report, no one appeared to have entered or stolen items from the building.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly played electric guitar while walking in the middle of the road. The man said he was walking in the street because he didn’t want his socks to get wet.
•damage to property on Davis St. and Henry Braselton Dr. where a driver reportedly hit a stop sign while making a turn.
•dispute on Braselton Farms Dr. where a man sought to ban two homeowners association members from his property after they reportedly used it to access a retention pond.
•suspicious activity on Maddox Rd. where a man reported gunfire.
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said his mother accused him of sexually assaulting his younger cousin. The man reportedly asked a deputy how he should respond to the accusation. He was advised to seek legal counsel.
•simple battery on Mallard Point where a married couple reportedly argued after the wife yelled at their kids.
•suspicious activity on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said three people walked around her property and rang her doorbell.
•death investigation on Caldwell Lane where a male reportedly died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.
•dispute and simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got drunk and argued over signing a lease. The couple denied any physical violence occurred during the dispute. According to the report, the woman had a cut on her lip and blood on her shirt, while the man had a scratch under his eye and red marks on his hands. Both said their injuries were not related to the confrontation.
•fraud on Rebecca St. where a woman said someone hacked her Facebook account, using it to scam others. The woman said one post on her account claimed she was selling four Morgan Wallen tickets for $1,000. She said someone appeared to purchase the tickets. The woman also said someone hacked the Facebook page of a local swim team that she coaches.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman reported a dispute between her and her teenage son, which included him grabbing a knife. She said she went into her home’s basement during the altercation and heard her daughter say her son had gotten the knife. The teen admitted to getting a knife but said he put it away after considering “what would happen.” The woman said the incident stemmed from her wanting her son out of the house. She said she’d been handcuffed at a Barrow County restaurant due to her son’s accusations and was embarrassed. The teen alleged that he suffered a cut from a metal spoon his mother threw at him.
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a driver reportedly ran off the road while serving to avoid a dog. He required hospital treatment for chest and stomach pain and difficulty breathing.
•entering an automobile on Jackson Commons Dr. where a woman said someone broke her driver’s side window and stole a backpack containing her license and financial cards.
•harassing communications and suicide threats on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reportedly stabbed herself in the chest and was taken to a hospital. The woman told a deputy that a man had been harassing her. The man reportedly made several calls to the woman as law enforcement talked with her.
•damage to a vehicle on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a tree fell on her vehicle while she drove, resulting in her hospitalization. The woman reportedly complained of back and chest pain. According to the incident report, the tree crushed the vehicle’s roof and damaged the windshield. In a separate incident the same night, a man said a tree branch fell and struck his vehicle while driving on Hwy. 60, shattering it.
