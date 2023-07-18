A man reportedly grabbed a loaded gun during a recent traffic stop in Jefferson.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the man on Brockton Rd. after seeing his vehicle fail to maintain lane multiple times. Officers approached the man at the rear passenger’s side window (due to the front seat passenger’s side window not working). They saw a handgun sitting in the passenger’s seat next to the man and told him to step out of the vehicle and not reach for the firearm.

