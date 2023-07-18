A man reportedly grabbed a loaded gun during a recent traffic stop in Jefferson.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the man on Brockton Rd. after seeing his vehicle fail to maintain lane multiple times. Officers approached the man at the rear passenger’s side window (due to the front seat passenger’s side window not working). They saw a handgun sitting in the passenger’s seat next to the man and told him to step out of the vehicle and not reach for the firearm.
The man immediately grabbed the firearm and pointed it at the driver’s side window. The officer retreated and pulled their firearm.
The man was told multiple times to exit the vehicle and eventually did. He also reached into his waistband and put his hands in his pants.
The man was detained and arrested after a field sobriety test and a failed breath test.
The firearm had 10 rounds of full metal jacket (FMJ) ammunition and hollow point bullets inside the magazine. There was also an FMJ bullet inside the chamber of the firearm.
BURGLARY, HOME INVASION REPORTED
In another incident, deputies were called for a burglary-first degree; agency assist; and home invasion-first degree on N. Trotters Way in Jefferson.
According to the report, a woman and two juveniles said multiple people entered their residence and physically attacked them. The incident reportedly involved one of the juvenile’s exes, their aunt and two men.
At one point during the encounter, one of the men entered the residence with a gun pointed downward.
They all ultimately left the residence.
Man found dead after apparent overdose
A man was recently found deceased of an apparent overdose at a Commerce residence.
Deputies were called for the death investigation (non-murder) on Blacks Creek Church Rd. after a man was found deceased.
Officers found a piece of aluminum foil with a melted purple substance believed to be fentanyl inside a bathroom. They also found a straw, empty THC vape boxes, a small amount of marijuana and a small bag containing another purple substance similar to what had been found on the aluminum foil.
The man did not have any medical issues. Family members said he didn’t have a substance abuse history that they knew of.
Other recent incidents reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
COMMERCE
- hit and run on I-85 where a man said his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, but the other driver didn’t stop.
- welfare check on Barber Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK. The caller, who was a family member, was apparently upset that the child’s mother wouldn’t let her see the child.
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Way where a man said a driver spun tires and revved a vehicle outside his house.
- dispute and civil matter on Edgefield Dr. where people argued about living arrangements.
- civil matter on Edgefield Dr. where a man wanted to repossess a vehicle from a family member.
- dispute on Hawks Nest Rd. where two women argued and there were someone thought they were going to have a physical altercation.
- welfare check on Queen Ct. where officers attempted to check on a man, but weren’t able to make contact.
- civil matter on Delia Dr. where people had a dispute over a house sale.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman found paint on her vehicle.
- missing person on Queen Ct. where a woman reported she hadn’t been able to reach her estranged husband.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fincher Dr. where a woman with a medical history was found deceased.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 82 Spur where family members argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on MLK King Jr. Dr. where officers were called to check on a woman and her juvenile. The woman said the caller was just trying to aggravate her.
- suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr. where someone reported possibly seeing the suspects from a pine straw scam, but officers determined it wasn’t the same people.
- dispute on Galilee Church Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- information on Hardin Terrace where a woman said someone constantly shined flash lights into her windows at night.
- information on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman reported people were shooting off fireworks and the debris was landing near her home.
- juvenile issue on Traditions Way where a juvenile reportedly stole a golf cart, but later returned it after the owners chased them. The owners of the golf cart were upset at how the juvenile’s parents responded. A small group of people were apparently upset at the officers and cursed at officers.
- suspicious activity on Tipperary Ct. where a man reported someone was looking through his daughter’s window.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Ashwick Dr. where a man reportedly punched a woman in the face during a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Harold Phillips Rd. where a woman reported another female came to her house and asked for gas money and a ride.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on White Plains Church Rd. where a man said a vehicle struck his driver’s side door.
- lost/found item on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said his wallet was missing.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported a business was associated with his address.
- entering auto on Worley Rd. where a woman said her prescription medication was missing.
- damage to property on Hwy. 124 W where a tractor-trailer damaged a car wash building.
- threats on Whitney Rd. where a man said his neighbor threatened to “beat his a--” and said he would hit him in the head with a shovel and attack his friend.
- dispute on Bennett Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man tossed out belongings.
- agency assist on I. W. Davis Rd. where an inmate had suspected fentanyl.
- agency assist on Hunter Rd. where officers assisted after a two-vehicle wreck.
- reckless conduct and criminal trespass on Whitney Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly breaking a window.
- theft by taking on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a man said his vehicle was taken. A firearm was also in the vehicle.
- information on Professional Dr. where a man reported a scammer was claiming to work for his tattoo company.
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd. where a man said he swerved to avoid hitting a dog and his trailer disconnected from his truck.
- agency assist and dispute on Standridge Rd. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- civil matter on Airport Rd. where people had a dispute over a boat that had been towed.
- damage to property on Cotton Gin Row where a vehicle had slight damage.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman wanted a man to leave a residence.
- noise complaint on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where someone reported loud music.
- information on Newton St. where a tractor-trailer’s fuel line was disconnected after crossing the railroad tracks. The fuel line leaked onto the roadway and into a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man walking along the road yelled at dogs that were approaching him.
NICHOLSON
- mental person on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man with mental disorders was trying to preach to a family member about repenting of their sins.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where multiple people were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Stapler Dr. where someone reported a man in a safety vest was taking pictures at a residence, but quickly left when confronted. This is the second incident of this type that’s been reported in recent weeks.
- dispute on Chandler Bridge Rd. where people argued over living arrangements.
- civil matter on Broad St. where family members had a dispute over a debit card.
- theft by taking on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman said a family member took her medication.
- damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd. where the Jackson County Road Department reported damage to equipment.
- unruly juvenile on Sanford Rd. where a teenager got upset that they missed the bus for camp.
- damage to a vehicle on Cabin Creek Dr. where a patrol car slid on gravel and ran into a ditch.
- burglary on Chandler Bridge Rd. where there was a dispute over a living arrangement.
- information on Peach St. where a man reported a fraudulent check.
NORTH JACKSON
- simple assault-family violence and battery on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman said her ex-wife showed up at a residence and confronted her and another woman. The ex-wife reportedly “bucked up” at one of the women and pepper-sprayed them before leaving the scene. She also reportedly threatened them.
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where a man wanted officers to check on his mother, but they weren’t able to make contact.
- dispute on Fairview Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband removed items from the residence and threatened to burn the house down.
- death investigation on Old State Rd. where a man with a medical history was found deceased.
- welfare check on Sierra Way where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
SOUTH JACKSON
- welfare check on Jefferson Rd. where a man was walking in the roadway.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where two people had an argument and were uncooperative with police.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a possible temporary protection order violation, but the TPO may have lapsed.
- hit and run on Hwy. 330 where a man said a vehicle bumped into his vehicle and the other driver didn’t stop.
- agency assist on Crooked Creek Village where a man with extensive health issues was taken to St. Mary’s Healthcare System.
- dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man said his wife took his vehicle with his clothes inside.
- suspicious activity on Savage Rd. where someone reported suspicious vehicles drove by a residence.
- civil matter on Timber Ridge Dr. where there was a dispute over a living arrangement.
WEST JACKSON
•stalking on Ward Rd. where a woman said a driver has been stopping on the shoulder of the road in front of her home and taking pictures of her residence and family members. The woman said the driver came by her house seven times one day and took photos of her grandchild in a pool. She said the vehicle passes so frequently that her grandchild recognizes it. The woman said a private investigator had followed her in the past but said the driver was not him. She seeks a protection order against the driver but cannot identify this person. A JCSO check revealed the identity of the driver, who has a Gainesville address and has been pulled over in the area multiple times.
•civil matter on Bentwater Way where a woman said her roommate threatened to shoot and beat her up. She said she argued with the other roommates about politics, and “they are all against her.” One of the roommates said the woman made racist comments. The roommate accused of making the threats denied saying he would harm the woman. He said he wanted to evict her from the home.
•simple battery on Muscogee Dr. where a woman and her wife reportedly got into a minor physical altercation. The fight included one of the women throwing a juice bottle at the other. No charges were sought.
•damage to property and duty upon striking a fixture on Hwy. 332 where a driver wrecked a car, striking a light pole and damaging two fences. A deputy reportedly found a beer can in the vehicle.
•fraud on Lingerfelt Lane where a woman said her ex-husband attempted to use credit cards in her name.
•burglary and theft on Hwy. 332 where a man said he had video footage of his cousin stealing two vehicles from his shop and returning one. The man said footage showed his cousin entering the shop before taking the vehicles. According to the incident report, he later found the front doorknob damaged. He said his cousin wrecked the first vehicle on Hwy. 332 and returned to the shop and drove off in another vehicle before returning it. He said he confronted his cousin about the alleged thefts, learning that his cousin was driving 100 mph during the reported wreck of the first vehicle. The vehicle owner is seeking charges for the theft, while the man is pursuing charges against his cousin for burglary.
•welfare check on Roberts Rd. where a woman said her soon-to-be ex-husband threatened suicide. The man said he was not going to hurt himself and was fine.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor used profanity towards her after feeding his puppies.
•battery on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said a man struck her in the face during an altercation over her waking him up. She alleged the man hit her while another person at the residence attempted to separate them. The woman also said she was pepper sprayed in the face when the man tried to wrestle her pepper spray away from her. The woman reportedly had red marks on her wrists and the left side of her face. She did not seek charges. The man denied striking the woman and alleged she struck herself in the face to get him in trouble. The other person at the residence said the man did not hit the woman.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where a man said he purchased a vehicle but could not secure a new title. The man said he learned the vehicle was possibly stolen. He reportedly contacted the original owner of the truck, who said it was not for sale, though the vehicle was not reported as stolen. The man said he was working to return the truck to the original owner.
•suspicious activity on West Jackson Rd. where a man was reportedly asleep in a vehicle near the West Jackson Fire Department. A deputy later located the man, who said he’d fallen asleep while driving. The deputy reportedly found no signs of impairment.
•information on Johnson Dr. about the possible neglect of a woman reported by Adult Protective Services. The woman’s daughter said the woman lives in Gainesville. She added that her sister was involved in criminal activity and was possibly exploiting her mother.
