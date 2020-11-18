Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon, 56, was recently indicted on 31 counts relating to various child molestation charges in Commerce.
According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release, new information has come to light that Blackmon may have victimized children while residing in Memphis, Tenn., in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"While Blackmon was residing in Memphis, he went by 'Mike' and utilized the last name of 'Blaekman,'" according to the news release. "'Mike' owned a hockey shop named 'Hockey Stop Memphis' that was located on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis, above the ice-skating rink. It was also learned that 'Mike' coached the Cordova Wolves for some years. Investigators believe that 'Mike' left the Memphis area in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned for possible inappropriate contact with children."
The Commerce Police Department, GBI and Federal Bureau of Investigation are seeking any information from anyone that knew Blackmon while he lived in Memphis, Tenn. This case is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Blackmon is currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.
