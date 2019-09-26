Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints of a dispute where the alleged aggressor was injured on Sanford Rd.
A man and woman were on the scene and the aggressor left with his girlfriend to visit Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for his injuries. A deputy noticed puddles of blood on the ground outside and in the residence. The couple claimed the aggressor instigated a dispute when they came home. The couple said the aggressor tried to punch the man and both girlfriends tried to break up the fight. The woman said she was knocked over in the scuffle and the aggressor grabbed her by the neck. In self-defense, the man grabbed a plastic sword and hit the aggressor in the face with the handle, causing him to bleed.
A deputy visited the hospital to get the alleged aggressor and his girlfriend’s side of the story.
The girlfriend confirmed the couple’s story, but the boyfriend denied laying hands on anyone.
No arrests were made at the time, but the deputy noted in the report there may be probable cause for battery-family violence charge.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman said her purse with her debit card and $7,000 was stolen from her vehicle on J.S. Williamson Ct.
•physical dispute between a couple on Shadow Ln.
•a woman on Jim David Rd. wanted deputies to check on her children staying at their father’s residence. She then complained about a deputy telling her about mutual temporary protection orders and the womans constantly calling for welfare checks on the children after filing the TPOs.
•a man on Ivy Creek Dr. said he ordered a pizza and a Coke from Dominos in Commerce and the Coke was never delivered. He also complained about the manager being rude on the phone.
•a restroom at East Jackson park was found damaged.
•three people complained about a man having their vehicles towed from his property. The man said he allowed them to store their vehicles after their residence burned down but he’s been cited by the city for having junk cars on his property.
•dispute between neighbors on Church St.
•a woman argued with her juvenile son on Hunt Club Rd. over his disobedience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.