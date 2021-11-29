Man jumps out of ambulance traveling along Hwy. 129.
On Tuesday, November 16, an Arcade Police Department officer responded, along with county law enforcement, to 4W Farm Rd. to aid EMS personnel with a patient having a seizure.
The male patient, whom EMS personnel were familiar with from prior incidents, came out of the seizure and became angry with them and threatened to go get a gun and shoot them and jumped out of the ambulance.
EMS personnel advised of similar instances in the past and they refused to press charges against the man.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•abandoned vehicle in the roadway towed from Carruth Rd. at Hwy. 82 South.
•disorderly conduct at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where a female customer with a small child cursed at the manager in the presence of other customers and the child.
•abandoned vehicle parked outside the gate at Arcade City Park, Park St.
•no insurance on the Damon Gause Bypass Hwy. 82 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check on a female at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where a woman reported she had not heard from her daughter in a couple of days and she wasn’t answering her cell phone.
•headlight requirements violation on Hwy. 129 S. at Tyler Way, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle in the parking lot, near the softball field, at Arcade City Park, Park St.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and ungovernable child at a North Trotters Way residence.
•abandoned box truck on Tanglewood Rd. towed because it was causing a traffic hazard.
•custody dispute and disorderly conduct at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy, where a custody exchange was taking place.
•abandoned vehicle in the parking area outside the fence at Arcade City Park, Park St.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on Rock Forge Rd.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to yield while turning left on the Damon Gause Bypass at Arcade Park St., where the driver of an SUV had turned left in front of a passenger car. The driver of the SUV jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. The driver of the passenger car was treated on the scene by EMS and refused transport.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 North, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with traffic at a multi-vehicle crash on the Damon Gause Bypass at Ethridge Rd.
•assist motorist with disabled vehicle on Hwy. 82 South at the Damon Gause Bypass.
•dangerous dogs complaint at a Birch Ct. residence, where a woman reported trouble with her neighbor’s dogs coming on her porch. She said the man has several Pit bulldogs that are very aggressive and he allows them to roam freely after being asked numerous times to keep them up. She said the dogs rang through or over her gate on her porch and lunged at her while she was at the door.
•assist medical unit with a patient on Peppers St., where a man was transported for treatment.
