A Watkinsville man was reportedly killed in a headon crash in Commerce on Dec. 21.
Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, Watkinsville, reportedly passed a Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped on Homer Rd. to make a left turn around 2 p.m.
Villafane’s Honda CRV, traveling south, reportedly attempted to pass the stopped Tahoe on a double yellow line. A box truck was traveling north at that time. The CRV swerved and struck the rear of the Tahoe and then crashed head-on into the box truck.
Villafane was pronounced dead at the scene.
