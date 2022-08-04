One person was killed and another had serious injuries after a wreck in Arcade on July 31.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the wreck, which occurred on SR 11 at the city limits of Arcade.
According to the GSP report, Wayne Heard, 41, of Statham, was traveling north in a Nissan Rogue when the vehicle failed to maintain lane, left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned.
Crews with Rescue and EMS were called to extract the Heard and a female passenger, Ciquisha Harmon, 32, of Temperanceville, Va.
Heard was pronounced dead on the scene. Harmon was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with suspected serious injuries.
The Arcade Police Department also assisted with the wreck scene.
