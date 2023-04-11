A man reportedly told his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend to leave his Mandy Lane residence after the ex showed up — possibly drunk — to talk to the woman. According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the ex left but referenced his military experience and “dropping bodies” after saying he'd return to the residence. He also said he'd possibly go to the woman’s worksite.
The man’s girlfriend said her ex-boyfriend had contacted her multiple times recently.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol during a call about a hit and run.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident was reported between two students on a school bus.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said two people stole lanyards.
- dispute on Old Airport Rd. where a man reported his neighbors' kids were shooting a pellet gun and throwing rocks.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where a fight happened at East Jackson Middle School.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Erastus Church Rd. where a man was found deceased. He had been sick.
- welfare check on Traynham Rd. where officers checked on a man who said he was fine.
- simple assault on Ridge Mill Ln. where a man was arrested after causing damage to a home and making threats.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and window tint violation on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by shoplifting and party to crime on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man and woman took multiple items from a store.
- warrant service on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested.
- harassing communications on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported unwanted communication from another man.
- criminal; trespass; theft by receiving stolen property in another state; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; theft by bringing stolen property into the state; display of license plate violation; and driving while license is suspended or revoked on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A stolen vehicle tag was found on the vehicle. He also reportedly damaged an officer's sunglasses.
- simple assault on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where coworkers argued over a key and one of them made a comment about slapping the other.
- damage to a vehicle on Dan Waters Rd. where a vehicle went into a ditch.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said a man approached her with his hands down his pants and asked if he could give her a hug.
- civil matter on Caleb Ln. where two people had a dispute over a towing bill.
- simple battery-family violence on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly slapping a woman across the face after she told him she didn't have any marijuana.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman saw flashlights near a residence and wasn't sure if the home had been broken into.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a hit and run wreck involving injuries.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 335 where a vehicle was damaged from a fallen tree.
- suspicious activity and information report on Hwy. 82 where a man reported threats from a coworker.
- warrant service and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- expired registration and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hunter Rd. where a woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a hit and run. She reportedly fled the scene and was found in a shed. She admitted to smoking fentanyl and methamphetamine.
- obstruction of officers-felony; criminal interference with government property; giving false name to officers; and license plate display violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly gave officers false identity information and resisted being arrested. He was ultimately detained after being tased. A patrol car was damaged during the encounter.
- loitering or prowling; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a drug-related object; and possession of marijuana on Bill Wright Rd. where a man was arrested after taking things from an abandoned property. Officers later found a pipe, marijuana and methamphetamine in the man's vehicle.
- civil matter on Bell Wood Rd. where two people argued over living arrangements.
- warrant service on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery on Traditions Way where a woman said someone made a charge on her account.
- theft by taking on Caleb Ln. where someone reported a dealer tag was missing.
- disrupting public schools and unruly juvenile on Jackson Way where someone reported juvenile behavior problems.
- suspicious activity on Warbler Dr. where a woman reported a man asked her juvenile daughter if she needed a ride while she was playing at a community playground.
- suspicious activity on Deer Run Dr. where a man heard banging on his camper door.
- mental person on Brockton Loop where a male was taken to the hospital after a mental health issue.
- death investigation (non-murder); warrant service; and possible overdose on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man died of a possible overdose. Another man was arrested for a warrant at the scene.
- civil matter on Nora Ct. where a woman said her son was having a mental breakdown.
- suspicious activity on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a woman reported a key broke off in a door.
- warrant service on Rock Forge Ln. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about suspicious activity.
- animal complaint on Psalms Dr. where a man said a dog bit him while he was jogging.
- information on Whitney Rd. where a woman reported a man got upset and kicked and threw things.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; warrant service; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and manufacture, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, sell or possession of a Schedule III, IV or V substance with intent to distribute. Officers arrested a man during a traffic stop. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw an open container of alcohol in the car. Officers later found marijuana and Alprazolam pills in the vehicle, in addition to small baggies.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a piece of metal was found in a jail cell.
- suspicious activity no Benton Rd. where man waited while someone came to help him change a flat tire.
- harassing communications on Waterworks Rd. where a man threatened a woman via text message.
- warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 124 West where two people reported possible fraud.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman said her husband was being held hostage by another woman. She said the man wouldn't let him leave or give him his phone.
- animal complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman reported a dog attacked a man.
- mental person on Sagefield Cir. where woman made several comments about family and affairs.
- information on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman said someone hacked her Google account.
- lost/found item on Kellys Way where a purse and firearm were found.
- dispute on Latty Ln. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- information on Plainview Rd. where a woman fell while trying to break up a fight between family members. She was treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- dispute on Panhandle Rd. where family members argued over property.
- driving without a license; open container; DUI-alcohol; and window tint violation on Hillside Way where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and arrested him after a breath test.
- theft by taking on Hale Rd. where a woman said someone took her laptop.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where deputies assisted after a wreck involving two motorcycles. EMS transported the two drivers.
- animal complaint on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman reported a dog was hanging around her house.
- dispute on Jim David Rd. where neighbors argued about trees.
- giving false name to officers; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- aggravated assault on Blackthorne Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after reportedly being attacked by another a woman's ex-boyfriend.
- warrant service; turn signal violation; and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on Tremont Ln. where deputies checked on a family after a couple had an argument.
- possession of methamphetamine; display of license plate violation; and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Stapler Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers later found suspected meth and syringes in the man's vehicle.
- obstruction of officers; operating a vehicle without registration or a valid license plate; insurance violation; and headlight violation on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a man fled from deputies on foot during a traffic stop. The man wasn't found.
- information on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Multiple open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle, but officers couldn't determine if the man was under the influence. Someone came to pick him up.
- identity fraud on Hunters Ridge Ln. where a man reported a loan had been taken out in his name.
- warrant service on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr. where two people yelled about an air freshener.
- damage to a vehicle on Main St. where a man reported a fallen tree damaged multiple vehicles.
- damage to a vehicle and duty to report an accident with damage on Toy Wright Rd. where a man found damage to his vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Summer Springs Ct. where two juveniles ran when they saw the police. They had reportedly snuck out of their houses. The juveniles were released to an adult.
- agency assist on Church St. where deputies assisted the Pendergrass Police Department with a welfare check.
- agency assist on Glenn Abby Ln. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after falling next to the road.
- penalty for fraud on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman sent money to a scammer.
- hit and run on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck in a parking lot.
- damage to property on Brooks Rd. where a man reported his mailbox was damaged.
- no insurance on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers also found marijuana in the vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- driving without a license and window tint violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession, manufacturing, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana; warrant service; giving false name to officers; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and taillight violation on Tallassee Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man initially gave officers fake identity information. Officers also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance, along with a firearm.
- driving without a license and window tint violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported an issue with a vehicle purchase.
- transport on Jefferson Rd. where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride to his home.
- damage to property on Thurmond Rd. where a woman reported her mailbox was damaged.
- animal complaint on Savage Rd. where a woman said her neighbors' goats had been getting loose.
- warrant service and possible overdose on Drew Ln. where EMS called for deputies after finding suspected drugs during a med call. One woman was arrested for a warrant during the encounter.
- dispute on Oak Grove Rd. where a man reported a family member wouldn't return belongings.
- animal complaint on Pittman Hill Rd. where a man reported his neighbor's dogs killed a cat.
- driving without a license on Commerce Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
WEST JACKSON
•sexual battery on Ednaville Circle where a woman said she awoke to find a man fondling her.
•animal complaint on Davis St. where a man said three dogs charged at him and chased him up his driveway. He said two of the dogs attempted to bite him. The man said he sustained a cut during the incident, possibly from a bite.
•agency assist and dispute on Davenport Rd. where multiple family members reportedly argued and pushed each other. A pregnant woman was reportedly pushed during the incident.
•damage to property on Davis St. where a woman reportedly struck a stop sign while attempting to make a left turn.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and a woman were reportedly found in a vehicle parked at night at Sells Mill Park. The man reportedly attempted to explain their presence at the location but “kept stuttering.” The responding deputy said he “knew what was happening” and told the two that they should “probably find better place to conduct their activities.”
•simple battery and family violence on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend grabbed her leg and pulled her off a bed, causing her to hit the floor. The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, said she didn’t not want to press charges. According to the incident report, the woman’s boyfriend reportedly returned to the scene and denied pulling her off the bed.
•possible overdose and department of family and children’s services (DFACS) on Johnson Dr. where emergency medical services transported a woman to a hospital. Her son told a deputy that she’d done two eight balls of cocaine and taken Percocet and oxycodone over four days.
•fraud on Ward Rd. where a man said someone created a $4,996 check using his business information. The money was reportedly deposited into the account of a Virginia woman.
•simple battery and family violence on Muscogee Dr. where a woman reportedly opened a door and struck her wife during an argument. The woman said she did not know her wife was on the other side of the door, while her wife alleged she struck her intentionally.
•criminal trespass on Laurel Cove Dr. where vandalism was reported in a neighborhood.
•theft on Hwy. 332 where a woman said she believed her tag decals were stolen. She said she suspected her nephew of the theft.
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man reported three juveniles at the front of his property. The juveniles told the responding deputy that someone had taken their bikes and thrown them in a creek in front of the man’s property.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a mailbox was reportedly knocked over.
