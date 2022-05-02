Authorities are seeking information on a man reported missing in Jackson County.
John Henry Myers was last seen Saturday, April 30, at 11:08 p.m. wearing a black Nascar shirt. He was last seen leaving his mother's residence in Hoschton and was headed to his sister's residence off Winder Hwy.
Myers is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'8" and approximately 200 pounds.
He was driving a 2018 gray/silver Honda Civic with the tag number TAF0950 and an Atlanta Braves plate cover.
If anyone has any information that could be helpful, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office or the Hoschton Police Department by calling 911.
