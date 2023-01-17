A man recently fled from police during a traffic stop in Arcade. He reportedly almost ran over the officer's foot while he was fleeing the scene.

Officers with the Arcade Police Department reported the incident of speeding; refusal to sign a traffic citation; obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129.

