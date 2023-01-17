A man recently fled from police during a traffic stop in Arcade. He reportedly almost ran over the officer's foot while he was fleeing the scene.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department reported the incident of speeding; refusal to sign a traffic citation; obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129.
Officers attempted to stop a man for driving 77-miles-per-hour in a 55-mph zone, but the driver continued traveling. He eventually stopped and was reportedly belligerent and cursed at officers.
When issued a citation and told to sign it, the man responded "the h--l I will," before fleeing the traffic stop. The officer said the man nearly ran over their feet when fleeing.
The man fled toward Barrow County. Officers lost contact with the vehicle after a brief pursuit.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with the incident.
Mobile home destroyed by fire
A vacant mobile home was recently destroyed in a fire in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the fire on Woodland Court on Jan. 3.
The owner of the residence told officers the mobile home was vacant and the power had been shut off. He suspects the fire was started after lighting struck the home.
The Arcade, Jefferson and Jackson County Correctional Institute fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported in Arcade included:
- death investigation on Oak Park Dr. where a man with a medical history was found deceased.
- expired registration on Damon Gause Bypass where there was a mistake with registration on a vehicle.
- fire on Nathaniel Dr. where a coffee pot overheated and caused a small fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished.
- welfare check on S. Trotters Way where officers checked on a woman who was OK. The woman had reportedly gotten into an argument with a family member.
- suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- hit and run on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle side-swiped another and the other driver didn't stop.
- verbal dispute on Azalea Dr. where a man and woman had an argument and there were conflicting stories about someone throwing a phone.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; following too closely; operating and unregistered vehicle; and no insurance on Bus. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 where a store employee reported someone stole bags of candy.
- affray on Nathaniel Dr. where someone reported two men were fighting. One of the men denied it and the other man had left the scene.
- verbal dispute on Old Barn Trail where family members argued over living arrangements.
