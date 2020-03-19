Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested a man who allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her in front of her children.
Terrell Deangelo Berry, 35, reportedly showed up at the woman’s residence and started arguing with her. Eventually, Berry produced a handgun and put the gun to her head. When the woman reached for her cell phone, Berry allegedly said "I will blow your brains out.”
One of her three children was present during the incident. One of the children ran to a neighbor’s residence to call 911. Berry attempted to hide the gun under one of the children's beds before officers arrived, but they found it during a search.
The woman believes Berry was using drugs before coming to her residence and he was drinking alcohol.
Berry was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Jenna Claire Dean, 39, 288 Hood St., Commerce – theft by shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects. Dean allegedly used methamphetamine while inside a restroom at Dollar General. She also stole two nail glue packets.
•Myles Xaxavia Curry, 21, 11108 Tarrytown Ct., Newport News, Vir. – driving with a suspended license.
•Luis Alberto Hernandez-Montezuma, 20, 3659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson – driving without a license.
•Scott Raymond Hughes, 45, 118 Creekdale Dr., Commerce – leaving the scene of an accident.
•Heather Poss, 27, no address given – warrant service.
•Aracelino Martinez-Saldierna, 26, 100 Ray Bird Rd., Lillington, N.C. – driving without a license.
•Michael Knight, 52, 1975 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson – warrant service.
•Celia Rosser, 54, 4425 Giddon Martin Rd., Gainesville – driving with a suspended license.
•Mar’Kes Glaze, 23, 340 Baker St., Royston – warrant service.
•Nigel Harvey, 19, 260 Capitol Ave., Winder – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a woman initiated an argument with a man and woman on North Elm St. claiming she spoke to a district attorney about the other woman getting her children taken away.
•a man on Hwy. 441 turned over two counterfeit $1 bills to an officer.
•a woman said her vehicle was keyed at Bellview Homes.
•a woman on Heritage Hills Dr. reported numerous valuables stolen from her residence. The valuables included two iPads, a MacBook and two necklaces. The total cost of the items was valued at approximately $3,200.
•a man reported a fraudulent purchase of $630 from his checking account.
•a man left his wallet at a convenience store counter on South Elm St., and security footage showed a woman taking money out of the wallet.
•a man reported a lock opened on his shed on Barber St.
•a man said another man punched him in the mouth on Industrial Pkwy. After the assault, the other man left the scene.
