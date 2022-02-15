Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called after a man pulled a gun on another man at a South Jackson residence.
The complainant said the man entered his residence and confronted him over an alleged infidelity. The suspect reportedly pulled a handgun and put it to the complainant's head, then told him to get on his knees and cocked the hammer back on the gun.
He then allegedly told the man to get into the bathtub, then dropped the magazine on the gun and removed the unspent round from the chamber and threw it at the man before leaving the scene.
The man denied the alleged infidelity.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Grandview Dr. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- custody issue on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported his estranged wife wouldn't let their infant stay overnight with him.
- theft by taking on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman was trying to find a vehicle that had been taken.
- welfare check on Geiger Rd. where a woman reported her father was going to her mother's house, but he wasn't supposed to be there be there due to a restraining order. Deputies determined the man had not gone to the residence.
- information on Legg Rd. where someone found a moving box on the side of the road.
- welfare check on Ethridge Rd. where officers checked on a man who was OK and said the caller was just trying to harass him. The man also reportedly has fainting spells when under stress and he fainted when deputies were on the scene. He was fine and refused medical treatment.
- warrant service; insurance violation; driving with invalid license; and open container on New Salem Church Rd. where a man was arrested and a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her.
- terroristic threats and acts on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a man said his wife, who had been taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, had threatened him while holding a hammer.
- suspicious activity on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where someone reported a person was walking down the road and appeared to be trying to check people's door knobs.
- deposit account fraud on Thomas Pkwy. where a man reported a check he received had not cleared and he suspected it might have been a scam.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Winder Hwy. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- warrant service and writ of possession on Holders Siding Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a writ of possession call.
- mental person on Harden Terrace Cir. where a man was taken to the hospital after kicking in a bathroom door and trying to fight a woman.
- welfare check on County Farm Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man and a woman told him he'd left for work.
- civil matter on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman told her ex to return her vehicle, but he did not.
- animal complaint on Albert Ln. where dogs fought and one bit a woman.
- suicide threats on Brockton Rd. where a man went to the hospital after a possible suicide threat. He told deputies he no longer felt like hurting himself.
- dispute on Hunter Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute.
- agency assist on Will Clark Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive.
- dispute and civil matter on Harden Terrace Cir. where an estranged couple had a dispute over a vehicle. The woman also said the man stalks her.
- simple assault-family violence on Raven Ridge where a woman was arrested after she reportedly became irate, yelled and threw things, during an argument over medication. A family member said she tried to go into another room to separate herself from the woman, but when the woman followed her, she slapped her.
- juvenile issue on Saddle Creek Dr. where a juvenile was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after he crawled onto the roof of his residence.
- open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Brockton Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after her vehicle failed to maintain lane and almost hit a patrol car head on. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- agency assist on Johnson Mill Rd. where deputies assisted a representative with the Department of Family and Children Services in getting someone to come to the door.
- driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic-control device on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Winder Hwy. where beer bottles were found in a restroom at Empower College and Career.
COMMERCE
- death investigation (non-murder) on Haggard Rd. where a woman with health issues was found dead.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took around 27 hoodies from the Hanes store.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone attempted to take two winter coats and underwear from the Tommy Hilfiger store.
- welfare check on Mt. Olive Way where officers attempted to make contact with a woman, but were unsuccessful.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man took several items from Guess.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Mount Olive Way where a woman was found dead after making comments about possibly harming herself.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man said someone contacted him claiming to be a debt collector and said he was overdue on a Chase Bank account, but the man had never had an account with Chase.
- dispute on White Hill School Rd. where someone reported a woman was on her way to a residence that she had been given a trespass warning at. A resident said it was OK for the woman to come to the residence, she just didn't want her to stay the night or live there.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur where someone reported a woman was not breathing. She was breathing and talking when officers arrived, but couldn't move and EMS took over.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man was walking down the road and appeared intoxicated.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where officers stood by while a woman entered her home. She feared going home alone due to a domestic incident she'd been involved in.
- theft by shoplifting and Hwy. 441 where a man tried to take a sweater. He admitted to it and said he was cold. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where two females had an altercation at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- information on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman reported family members took property that belonged to her deceased brother.
- dispute on Toyota Way where an employee for a repossession company argued with a vehicle owner when trying to recover the vehicle.
- theft by refund fraud on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported former employees gave fraudulent refunds to fake people and pocketed the money.
- theft of lost or mislaid property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported her daughter's Airpods were stolen.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy stood by while a code enforcement officer did an investigation.
- dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly flipped a table, causing a glass insert to break.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student had an injury that may have happened at home.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Middle School administrator reported illegal activity on the school's computer network.
GILLSVILLE
- information on Rolling Ridge Dr. where a bus hit a truck and trailer, but there was no damage.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Runners Ln. where a vacant apartment door was open.
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where a woman said a man had threatened her. The man denied it and said he wanted to go to the hospital. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- suspicious activity on Highland Way where a woman reported a possible theft of a mini bike. She said the suspects did get the bike, but were in her front yard with it.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Dry Pond Rd.
- suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd. where a woman pulled over on the side of the road and another driver confronted her.
- insurance violation and hit and run on Unity Church Rd. where a man was cited after an accident that resulted in a vehicle getting tangled in a wire fence. The driver left the scene, but was later tracked down.
- driving without a license and brake light violation on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Plainview Rd. where a man reported a fence and power pole were damaged.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist and mental person on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a family member said he was cutting himself and yelling at people. Deputies said the man was upset, but calm and compliant.
- simple assault-family violence on Hunters Ridge Rd. where family members argued and one of them threatened the other, saying she would "beat her a--."
- death investigation (non-murder) on Sanford Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- theft by deception on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a man and his daughter paid a man to rent a house, but they suspected it was a scam. After they asked for a refund, the suspect said they would have to wait until he found another renter and blocked their number.
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman thought her teenage son was using drugs.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a tractor-trailer was stuck in a field.
- civil matter on Hwy. 334 where a man paid someone to do work on his vehicle's transmission, but the work wasn't complete.
- suspicious activity on Sawdust Trail where a man thought his former bosses may have tried to put a tracking device on his vehicle.
- lost/found item on Brockton Rd. where a leaf blower fell off a trailer.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and alarm on Periwinkle Way where a woman found a crawl space open. She suspected her estranged husband had opened it.
- noise complaint on Holly Springs Rd. where someone reported hearing gunshots.
- theft by taking on Pleasant Hill Dr. where someone took a vehicle and it was later involved in a wreck.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Mt. Creek Church Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- juvenile issue on Starbucks Pkwy. where a woman reported her teenage son called her names and threw keys at her.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Oak Crest Ln. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- threats on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported texts she received from her ex-boyfriend.
- suspicious activity on Old State Rd. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming to work for AT&T, and asked her to pay $325 via an Ebay prepaid card to have her bill lowered. Deputies told the woman it seemed like a scam.
- dispute on Gainesville Hwy. where two women reported an issue with a man. He reportedly threatened one of the women, saying he would "beat her a--."
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where someone reported a man was unresponsive in a vehicle. The man was woken up using a Narcan that was in the vehicle and he and other people with him had left the scene before deputies arrived. They issued a lookout for the vehicle.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 330 where a woman was warned of criminal trespass at a store after employees suspected her of shoplifting.
- possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane on Lebanon Church Rd. where deputies found an overturned vehicle in a ditch. They found a box containing meth inside, along with a pipe and rolling papers. The box also smelled of marijuana. The driver had been taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- civil matter on Fuller Rd. where a landlord and tenant had a dispute over a broken window.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where someone reported a former employee was acting out and demanding her paycheck. The caller said the woman had been fired for stealing, so she wouldn't receive the paycheck.
- aggravated battery and cruelty to children-third degree where a woman hit a man with a glass candle and broke his nose. A child was present in the house.
- information on Hale Ln. where a man lost his wallet.
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where deputies transported a man to the jail.
- aggravated stalking on Timber Ridge Dr. where a woman was arrested after breaking a no-contact order.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Jaxco Junction where a person was reportedly stuck in an elevator at Jackson County High School.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a fight was reported at Jackson County High School.
•burglary on Josh Pirkle Rd. where a antique brass cash register weighing 300-400 pounds and a battery-powered saw were reportedly stolen.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jacob Dr. where emergency medical services were already on-scene when a deputy arrived and confirmed the person was deceased.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man was reportedly seen looking in windows and knocking on doors in the area. The complainant said he saw the man near his residence before the man fled on foot.
•theft on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said his trailer was stolen and named three men as possible suspects.
•cruelty to children on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said her husband hit their child in the face with a television remote control. The child had a red mark on the side of her face, according to the incident report. The man said the incident was accidental. He said he tossed the remote back to the child when it bounced off a couch cushion and struck her in the face. No arrest was made due to the incident appearing to be accidental, according to the report.
•hit-and-run on Hickory Bluff where a man said a delivery driver struck his vehicle as she drove away from his residence.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a man who’d previously “made customers feel unsafe,” according to the complainant, had reportedly returned to the business location. The complainant, who referred to the previous incident in October, asked that the man be barred from the property. The man, who reportedly suffers from a brain injury, agreed not to return to the location.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said the driver of another vehicle drifted over into his lane and struck his mirror.
•agency assist on Moons Bridge Rd. where a female reportedly overdosed on Xanax. The woman had reportedly taken 20 Xanax while drinking alcohol and said that she “did not want to wake up.” She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student said she was possibly tracked from an unknown device.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a man reportedly overdosed and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment. The man was not alert or breathing but was revived after being given Narcan by a woman at the scene, according to the incident report. The man then went to the hospital with emergency medical services (EMS). The woman said she’d gotten Narcan from Hall County EMS because she has a friend “who is always overdosing.”
•agency assist on Joshua Way where a teen had reportedly overdosed. The teen was having difficulty breathing and was unresponsive, according to the incident report. A needle was also found next to the juvenile. EMS workers reportedly revived the teen, who said he believed he’d taken heroin. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.