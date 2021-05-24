On Monday, May 17, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the report of reckless conduct at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
A Jefferson woman reported she pulled up on the right-hand side of the driver of a car that had been driving erratically in front of her at a red light and then proceeded to turn right into the QT lot to get gas. She said she parked at a gas pump and the male driver of the other car pulled in front of her and brandished a pistol.
The complainant stated the man never pointed the pistol directly at her, however he did make a motion with his hands as if he were coking the pistol and was screaming and yelling at her.
She said she was in fear for her life after seeking the pistol and she ran in the store for help.
The man was observed on video footage from inside the QT showing the pistol to another man inside the store after the incident with the female complainant.
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
On Saturday, May 15, an Athens woman reported a road rage incident to the JPD.
She said she was traveling north on Interstate 85, Jefferson, when she was cut off by the driver of a Buick being driven by a male as she attempted to merge over to get off at Exit 137.
She said she waved her pointer finger back and forth as to say, “No” to the other driver. The complainant said the male driver of the Buick then reached behind his seat, into his back seat, and pulled up what she believed to be a shotgun or rifle. She said the man began waving it around and slowed down in an attempt to get her to pull alongside of him, even motioning with his hands for her to pull alongside him.
The complainant said she called 911 and exited onto Hwy. 129. She said she stayed two car lengths back from the Buick and he moved to the left lane and slowed down, as if he wanted her to pass him.
The woman said he provided the 911 operator with the tag number and she was advised to stop following the vehicle and to turn off into a highly populated area. She said the Buick driver continued on towards Athens as she pulled in at Kroger.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report at a Thornhill Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had not spoken to his male neighbor in three months but had seen the neighbor coming and going from his former residence. He said on May 15 he received a text message and video from his neighbor regarding a disturbing incident that occurred between the neighbor’s former wife and their juvenile son.
•miscellaneous incident at Bell’s Food Market, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man, who was not conscious and alert, was laying on the ground with no shoes on.
•theft by taking at Aldi Distribution Center, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported $2,000 in cash had been stolen out of her purse that was in her personal locker.
•driving while unlicensed on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a safety check was being conducted.
•criminal trespass at On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had put diesel and tobacco into the gas tank on her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•possession of marijuana on Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of a drug-related object and possession of THC wax on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and speed less than minimum on Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits and driving while driver’s license is suspended on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at an Elberta Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-father-in-law took the key fob to her van and she was afraid he would do something to the van that she paid for a holds the title to.
•information report at a Heritage Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman doing an appliance check at an apartment reported finding a gas canister filled with gas in the living room of the apartment.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) under 21 years of age, failure to maintain lane and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana at the Jefferson Walk Subdivision recreation area, Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked at the closed tennis courts.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle on Oak St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been gone through and a purse was taken.
•wanted person located during a traffic stop at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•possession of marijuana at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while unlicensed on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a safety check was being conducted.
•wanted person located on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a safety check was being conducted.
•wanted person located on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•disorderly conduct and improper stopping on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where two men were reportedly fighting over a crowbar.
•theft by taking on Epps St., Jefferson, where a U-Haul auto transport trailer and tow dolly had been taken without permission.
•death investigation at a Castleview Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband sent a picture of her minor son in an email group.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a safety check was being conducted.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits and failure to stop at a stop sign on MLK Dr., Jefferson, where citizens reported speeders on the roadway.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man was seeking information on the sale of a camper.
•computer crimes defined, exclusivity of article, civil remedies reported to the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported his Georgia Department of Labor account had been compromised by unknown persons.
