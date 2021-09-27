Man reported missing from his home in Arcade.
On Friday, September 24, Arcade Police Department officers responded to a White Oak Trl. residence where a man told officers he had not seen or spoken to his male roommate since Friday, August 27.
The complainant stated he carried his roommate to a location in Winder on August 24 that was supposed to be a home for veterans. He said the woman he spoke with at this location kept insisting that his roommate bring $600 with him, but his roommate only had between $400 and $450 dollars at the time. The complainant said he became suspicious of the location and it was very similar to a half-way house.
The complainant said early in the morning on August 27 he saw his roommate in his driveway and his roommate said he was made to leave the facility due to his disabilities and other things that made the other residents upset.
The complainant said he had not seen his roommate since that time and when he calls his cell phone it goes straight to voicemail.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•assist medical unit on Nathaniel Dr., where a patient was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•assist Georgia Department of Natural Resources agent with evidence processing at the Arcade Police Dept. Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident on Arcade Park St. at Athens Hwy., where a vehicle was abandoned.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.
•abandoned vehicle on Arcade Park St. at Athens Hwy.
•welfare check on an elderly male at a Hickory Trl. residence.
•failure to move to left hand lane for emergency vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•public drunkenness at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where an employee was reportedly “stumbling around.”
•theft by deception at a Nathaniel Dr. residence, where a woman reported she had made arrangements to purchase a car from EBay Motors only to discover the purchase was fraudulent.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 North at Athens Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist driver with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 South at Anglin Rd.
•abandoned vehicle on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Ethridge Rd.
•verbal dispute between several juveniles at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•criminal trespass at Arcade City Park, where the handle on the men’s restroom had been damaged.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a four-vehicle crash on the Major Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 South.
•criminal damage to property at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged while parked at this location.
•suspicious incident at Arcade City Park, where a suspicious vehicle was driving around circling the park.
