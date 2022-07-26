A man reportedly grabbed a steak knife during a recent argument with another man in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Gordon St. According to the report, two men had a verbal altercation and one of them pushed the other, almost causing the alleged victim to fall.
The suspect then reportedly got a steak knife. Multiple people pulled the man away before he could assault the alleged victim.
Multiple witnesses confirmed the story and warrants were secured against the suspect.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- theft by taking on I-85 where a man said a car was taken after he left it on the side of the road due to a flat tire.
- miscellaneous report on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone reported two juveniles were left in a vehicle for 10 minutes.
- domestic dispute on Jefferson Terr. where two people had a custody dispute.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after keying someone's vehicle. The man was also seen yelling and possibly pushing someone during the encounter.
- recovery of stolen property on Washington St. where a man purchased a stolen mountain bike.
- road rage incident on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reportedly punched a window and a mirror during an apparent road rage incident.
- no insurance on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- juvenile complaint on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a man wanted juveniles removed from a subdivision.
- prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic on Brant Cir. where a woman reported someone posted nude photos of her on social media.
- hit and run on Martin St. where someone struck a rock wall and left the scene.
- miscellaneous report at Mallards Landing where threats were made between juveniles.
- information on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported damage at her business, including a broken stepping stone and air hose and spray painting on the building.
- bribery on Shoreline Dr. where a juvenile sent a photo to someone on social media, who threatened to share it if the juvenile didn't pay them.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman said someone turned all of her gay pride magnets upside down on her vehicle and damaged one of them.
- information on Fairfield Rd. where family members argued over rent money.
- forgery in the first degree (check) on Winder Hwy. where someone cashed a counterfeit check.
- damage to property on Washington St. where a hitch-pin broke, causing a trailer to damage mailboxes.
- forgery-first degree on Hwy. 129 N where someone fraudulently cashed a company's check.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located and possession of methamphetamine on Gadwell Cir. where a man was arrested for a warrant and officers found meth and a pipe in his pocket.
- failure to report and accident; hit and run; and theft by taking on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking another vehicle and leaving the scene. He reportedly stole a skid steer and was driving it when officers confronted him.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where someone took a puppy from a flea market vendor booth.
