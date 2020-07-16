A man said he “got physical” with another man who reportedly would not leave his residence during a recent incident in Commerce.
The man said he punched the other man in the face during the altercation, which occurred on Duncan Cir. The wife of the other man said her husband was struck multiple times in the face. She said other people at the residence were hitting her husband, too, adding that she was also struck in the mouth.
Her husband was transported to Northridge Medical Center for treatment.
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•forgery on South Broad St. Ext. where a man said a missing check of his had been cashed with a forged signature. The check was written for $200.
•identity theft on Commerce Rd. where a woman said someone had claimed her as a spouse on their tax returns. The woman said the only person who would know her personal information is her ex-husband who lives in Cartersville.
•suicide attempt on Harmony St. where a man reportedly attempted to cut his wrists but said he stopped when he thought of his children. The man, who said his wife had cheated on him, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment.
•criminal trespass on South Broad St. where a man said someone broke his bedroom door. Nothing was found missing. He believes a man whom he told was no longer welcome at his home was responsible for the damage.
