A man reportedly pointed a gun at another man who was trying to repossess his vehicle last week.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for the report of dispute on John B. Brooks Rd. A man said he was trying to repossess a vehicle and put the car onto the lift.
A man and woman were sitting in the vehicle and the man got out of the vehicle and began to argue. He also reportedly had a gun by his side and pointed it at him.
The repo man said the suspect got back in the vehicle and drove the car off the lift. The passenger’s side mirror struck the man in the hip area.
The repo said he then left and the suspect followed him.
JEFFERSON
•missing person on Berea Rd. where a man reported his father was missing. He was later found and said he wanted to be left alone. He denied wanting to harm himself or anyone else.
•entering auto on John B. Brooks Rd. where cash and a cash app card were taken from a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a juvenile who did not have a license. The deputy called the juvenile’s mother to pick him and the vehicle up and warned the juvenile about driving without a license.
•damage to a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after striking a pothole.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle that was significantly damaged was towed. The apparent driver said she had been robbed and deputies say she appeared intoxicated. She blew a .169 on the breath test, but wasn’t arrested because officers didn’t see her driving the vehicle.
•agency assist on Ebenezer Church Rd. where officers assisted Barrow County in a search for a missing juvenile.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace where a woman reported her apartment door was open. It appeared as though a maintenance man had been doing work.
•dispute on Harris Ln. where a woman reported her son and a woman were arguing.
•hit and run; duty upon striking a fixed object; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a vehicle ran off the road, hit the median, flipped and got entangled in the guide wire. The driver was not on the scene.
•juvenile issue on Brockton Loop Rd. where a woman reported her juvenile niece was being unruly. The juvenile had also been recorded smoking marijuana and admitted to taking pills.
•open container; DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Athens Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving while license is suspended/revoked; open container; DUI-alcohol; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Storey Ln. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Hunter Rd. where officers gave a woman a courtesy ride to her residence.
•information on I-85 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle accidents with no injuries.
•possession of methamphetamine and dispute on Dixie Red Ave. where a man was arrested for a warrant and possession of meth following a call about a domestic dispute.
•identity fraud on Courtland Rd. where a man reported someone transferred his phone account and tried to take $1,200 from his bank account.
•civil matter on P. J. Roberts Rd. where neighbors argued over an easement.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a wreck.
•dispute on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a mother and daughter argued and one threatened to kill the other.
•simple battery on Stan Evans Dr. where two inmates fought.
•noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported loud music.
•suicide threats on Harris Farms Rd. where a woman was upset and took five Tylenol pills.
•harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported her estranged husband contacted her repeatedly.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where two people walked around a church.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Waterworks Rd.
•identity fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where someone used a man’s debit card.
•identity fraud on Ralph Garrison Rd. where a woman suspects a family member signed something in her name.
•possession of methamphetamine on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested following a traffic stop.
COMMERCE
•information on Beck Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s cows damaged his property.
•suspicious activity on Glenn Fuller Rd. where people were working at a home of an incarcerated family member.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•agency assist on Trace Ln. where officers assisted with a person who fainted.
•civil matter on Hospital Rd. where two people wanted a woman removed from a residence.
•harassing communication on Delia Dr. where a woman reported unwanted communications from another woman.
•theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where an employee took money.
•dispute on Rob Belue Rd. where a woman said a family member struck her multiple times. The man denied it and said the woman had been screaming all night and appeared to be under the influence.
•lost/found item on B. Wilson Rd. where someone found a bank card.
•battery-family violence and dispute on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a woman said her husband was throwing items around the house and wouldn’t leave. He left the scene before officers arrived. He later returned and reportedly hit her and pushed her head into a door frame.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where a man was scene walking in an area.
•agency assist on Berea Rd. where a woman reported a family member was having medical issues.
MAYSVILLE
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a woman said someone took a broken sprayer from her driveway.
•accident with an animal and damage to a vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle struck a horse. The vehicle was damaged and the horse’s leg was broken.
•dispute on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said someone dumped trash in his yard. The trash company reportedly pulled the bags out of the can and left them after the man cancelled service with them.
NICHOLSON
•civil matter on Watkins Farm Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle being left at a property.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on Ed Bennett Rd. where family members argued over $50 and the incident turned physical. Items were also thrown around the residence and a glass cabinet door was broken.
•information on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman heard her neighbors shooting guns and she thought a bullet hit an outbuilding.
•damage to a vehicle on Jim David Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after striking an unknown object.
•welfare check on Peach St. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•welfare check and mental subject on Peach St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center after appearing confused.
•welfare check on Hwy. 334 where officers checked on a man whose phone had died.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where the back door of a church was open.
•threats on Jim David Rd. where two people reportedly yelled at someone and said they were going to shoot them.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. She said a man had pointed a flashlight and lasers at her residence and suspects he fired a shot towards her residence.
•entering auto on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a bag was missing from her vehicle. The vehicle door had also been damaged.
NORTH JACKSON
•theft by taking on Forrest Lake Rd. where a woman said a family member stole a check from the mail.
•civil matter on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man didn’t want to leave a trailer at a business.
•suspicious activity on Ridgewood Dr. where a woman said her son felt something hit his back and they found a pellet nearby.
•dispute on Old State Rd. where people argued over missing items.
•welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where officers checked on a woman who said she’d lost track of the day. Officers said she appeared to be OK.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a vehicle struck the North Jackson Fire Department building. EMS transported the driver.
•theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd. where a man reported someone took a four-wheeler.
•dispute on Kimberly Ln. where a woman said her autistic son got violent with her.
SOUTH JACKSON
•information on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where someone reported people were constantly shooting firearms.
•information on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported she hadn’t heard from her roommate. Officers spoke with the missing roommate, who was OK.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 330 where four women reportedly left a store with two trash cans full of items that they didn’t pay for.
•harassing communications on Anniston Dr. where a man reported unwanted communications from his sister.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
•dispute on Hwy. 330 where a mother and daughter argued.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The driver of the motorcycle fled from police, but ultimately lost control and struck an embankment. He refused medical attention.
•criminal trespass on Marie Ct. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly punched through a window and called the woman a “f-----g b---h.”
•driving without a license; DUI-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•dispute on Old Hwy. 441 where two people argued and a woman wanted to walk home.
•juvenile issue on Wages Bridge Rd. where juveniles shot at squirrels with BB guns in a park.
•entering auto on Archer Grove School Rd. where someone stole chainsaws from a truck.
•criminal trespass on Big Bear Rd. where three people were given a criminal trespass warning after they walked on other people’s property.
•agency assist on Jeffery Ln. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she was reportedly non-responsive, possibly from an overdose.
•dispute on Bear Creek Ln. where an estranged couple argued and the woman found a tracking device on her vehicle.
GILLSVILLE
•suspicious activity on Saddlewood Ct. where someone reported a man was at a vacant residence. He said he’d been hired to do work on the house.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on I-85 where a woman reportedly gave birth alongside the interstate. The woman and the newborn were reportedly conscious, alert and breathing when a deputy arrived on the scene. A medical unit transferred the woman and child to the hospital.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Maddox Rd. where a man died of an apparent drug overdose. He was reportedly found bleeding on the floor next to a bed where drug paraphernalia was discovered. The man’s son told a deputy that he last talked to his father earlier in the day after his father had reportedly purchased drugs. The man’s son said he found his father deceased 30 minutes later.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her neighbor harassed her. The neighbor was reportedly retaliating with negative posts about the woman after she blocked him from a neighborhood Facebook page. The woman said the man posted several letters with her name on them on a large blow-up of the Grinch at the community mailbox. The woman said she did not fear for her safety.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where $100 was reportedly stolen from a fast food restaurant safe by a manager. Security cameras reportedly showed the manager taking the money.
•theft of services on Silk Tree Pointe where a man said he paid $2,000 for work on his property that was never started. The man reportedly sought a refund but said the contractor claimed he did not have the money and then began to ignore his calls.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a driver reportedly hit a tree and drove away.
•damage to vehicle on Ednaville Rd. where a driver said he struck low-hanging lines, resulting in damage to the top of his trailer.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd. where a woman said her daughter locked her inside her residence after becoming angry at her. The woman’s daughter reportedly returned and unlocked the door prior to a deputy’s arrival. The deputy noted a door hasp, used for locking things with a padlock, on the outside of the door.
•noise complaint on Guy Maddox Rd. where loud music was reported in the area.
•suspicious activity on Bell Ave. where a vehicle was reportedly left parked at a restaurant for two days.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said an unauthorized device tracked his wife’s vehicle as he drove it. The responding deputy said the alert could be due to the vehicle’s GPS system using his location when he connected his phone to the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a man said that people were shooting next to his residence. A deputy found two men who said they had permission to shoot on the land and were firing safely.
•agency assist on Brighton Park Dr. where a crock pot caught fire inside of a residence.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend punched her in the ribs and face after having hit her in the eye during a previous altercation earlier in that week. The woman asked to be taken to the hospital. The woman’s boyfriend said the woman “went crazy” and hit him with a mop during the previous incident, followed by him punching her in the eye. He said the two got into a verbal argument during the second altercation two days later. A witness at the scene said he only saw an argument during the second dispute. The woman had a bruise on her eye that was a few days old, according to the incident report.
•simple battery on White St. where a woman said her ex-husband’s wife used profanity toward her and grabbed her throat and part of her left ear. The woman, who reportedly had redness on her left earlobe and a small cut on her right middle finger, said she wanted to press charges. The other woman was not located at the scene. She was reportedly driven to a different location by her husband. When asked where she had been taken, the man did not answer, according to the incident report.
•damage to property and damage to vehicle on Joshua Way where a man said he dozed off while driving home and struck a mailbox.
•aggressive driving on Hwy. 124 where a man said another driver stopped his vehicle, pulled out a golf club and screamed at him while walking toward his vehicle. The man said the other driver eventually got back into his vehicle and followed him down Hwy. 124 and into the Traditions of Braselton subdivision before he was able to elude him.
