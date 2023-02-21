Jefferson police were recently called for a dispute between family members that reportedly resulted in a gun being pulled.
The incident occurred on Ruddy Duck Dr. after two family members argued about a roll of tape.
The man then reportedly argued with another family member and pointed a gun at her. According to the family member, she pushed the handgun away and told him to stop. She then went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The man was arrested on charges of reckless conduct.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department included:
•information on Red Bud Rd. where a juvenile and his mother argued and the juvenile wanted to go with their dad.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. No one was transported to the hospital.
•lost/mislaid property on New Salem Rd. where a man reported a lost vehicle tag.
•information report on Turner Dr. where two people argued and one of them said the other threatened them. One person was given a criminal trespass warning.
•driving while unlicensed and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A child was also not properly restrained in the vehicle.
•civil matter on Jefferson Terrace where a man and woman argued over money.
•found property on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone found a debit card.
•two-vehicle wreck with on injury on Hwy. 129. One person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Sycamore St. One person had a wrist injury, but wasn’t transported.
•driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 129. Two people complained of neck pain and planned to go to the hospital.
•miscellaneous report on Lynn Ave. where a man and his ex-wife had a custody dispute.
•driving while license is suspended on I-85 where a man was arrested after a wreck. He was treated at NGMC Braselton and was later detained in Barrow County.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on the I-85 ramp. One person was treated at the hospital, but had left before officers arrived.
•information report on Sycamore St. where a woman reported a runaway juvenile was dropped off at a Jefferson location.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-under 21 years old on E. Public Square where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on him and he admitted to drinking. He was arrested after declining to take any sobriety tests. Officers found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.
•possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver turned over the substance.
•information report on Creek Side Ct. where a man reported someone rolled his house with toilet paper.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Sycamore St. One person planned to go to the hospital for neck pain.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 129 where two males reportedly stole a pellet gun from a flea market booth.
•animal restraint on Glenfield Dr. where three dogs ran loose on a property.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85. One person was transported to the hospital. The other driver had left the area and had been seen driving erratically by a witness.
•three-vehicle wreck with one injury on Red Bud Rd.
•driving while unlicensed and too fast for conditions on Washington St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where officers were called for a two-vehicle accident. One of the involved vehicles left the scene.
•speeding and license classification violation on Damon Gause Bypass where a teenager was cited during a traffic stop.
•information on River Mist Cir. where a man reported a dog attacked his dog.
•speeding and driving while unlicensed on Panther Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•two-vehicle wreck with one-injury on the I-85 ramp. One person complained of neck and back pain, but declined being transported.
•information on Washington St. where a man reported he received a fraudulent check for an item he was selling something online.
•theft by deception on Red Stone Rd. where a man reported selling comic books to someone, who asked for a refund. When they returned the comics, they were not the ones he had sold them.
•wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information report on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman said someone called her claiming to work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They reportedly asked that she pay a fine for an alleged bench warrant. The woman paid the money, but when she tried to call the number back, it had been disconnected.
•suspicious person on Athens St. where a woman reported a suspicious man in her driveway.
•miscellaneous report on Concord Rd. where a woman reported missing medication.
