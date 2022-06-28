A man reportedly pulled a knife during a recent altercation in South Jackson.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of battery/simple battery-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree; theft by taking; and simple assault on Hwy. 330.
The complainant said he got into an argument with a woman at a residence about cleaning up after puppies. The woman reportedly struck him with an object on the bridge of his nose and the man said he hit her back, knocking her to the ground.
According to the complainant, another man showed up at the residence and was holding a dagger knife in his hand. He reportedly threatened to cut/stab the man, but never made a move toward him. The complainant said he also got a pocket knife out, but tossed it away.
The two men reportedly continued fighting int he driveway and the woman allegedly struck him with a wood plank. The man said the plank broke and the other man picked up a piece and started hitting him with it.
The complainant ran to a neighbor's house and got them to call the police.
When he returned to his residence, he found multiple items damaged, including windows, a television and a cabinet.
The man was checked by EMS.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Mt. Olive Way where a man and woman argued and the woman said he grabbed her by the throat and took her phone, which the man denied.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where someone left a door open on an RV.
- simple battery on Mt. Olive Way where a man was arrested after striking another man during a dispute.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man stole two rings valued at almost $20,000.
- dispute on Mt. Olive Way where a woman said a man pushed her. She reportedly told deputies she'd return to the house and shoot the man if he did it again. Deputies advised the woman that she shouldn't go back to the residence if she feared an altercation.
- burglary on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said a window was broken and items were missing.
- dispute on Glenn Fuller Cir. where people had a dispute over a four-wheeler.
- dispute on Edgefield Dr. where someone came to a property after being told not to come over.
- agency assist on I-85 where two people were transported for minor injuries after a camper they were pulling overturned.
- information on Hawks Nest Rd. where someone reported a man texted them saying he was driving intoxicated.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 N where someone set up a tent in a parking lot.
- damage to a vehicle on Club Dr. where man fell asleep at the wheel and struck an excavator.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 Spur where a mailbox was damaged.
- damage to a vehicle on Woods Bridge Rd. where a rock damaged a windshield.
- information on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman said her neighbor complained about her dogs on Facebook.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took two pairs of sunglasses.
- cruelty to children-first degree on Richmond Way where a woman said a man knocked a plate of food from her hands, almost striking a juvenile.
- dispute on Ila Rd. where a man reportedly hit another man straight on in the mouth with a baseball bat after the other man tried to force his way into a camper.
- forgery-third degree on Commerce Rd. where a business reported fraudulent checks.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where there was miscommunication about a vehicle at the Commerce Middle School track.
- theft by taking on W. E. King Rd. where a man reported a vehicle he'd purchased had been removed.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Forest Bend Dr. where officers checked on a woman whose roommate said she was OK.
- identity fraud on Lark Trail where a man said someone contacted him about paying a loan.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ct. where a juvenile was transported after she was found lying on the side of the road unconscious.
- suspicious activity on Wellford Ave. where a woman said while she was housesitting, a man came to the residence and said he was selling pest control. He reportedly came into the residence and sat on the couch, but left when the woman said she had a friend on the way.
- missing person on Traditions Way where a man was reported missing and was later found and checked by EMS.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man reported an issue with custody of his child.
- information on Hawks Nest Court where a woman reported a family member wouldn't return a car they own.
- simple battery-family violence on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly grabbing a woman while yelling at her. He also reportedly flipped furniture and broke a door.
- duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Indian River Rd. where a woman said a vehicle struck her vehicle and didn't stop.
- obstruction of officers and public drunkenness on Potter House Rd. where officers arrested a man who was behaving boisterously and smelled of alcohol. He reportedly resisted arrest by trying to pull away.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Rock Forge Rd. where a man damaged a wall.
- cruelty to children-first degree on Hwy. 82 S where a woman was arrested after slapping a juvenile family member who tried to bite her.
- simple battery-family violence on County Farm Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly biting a woman and hitting her ankle with a phone charger.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Roller Mill Dr. where a man thought his vehicle was in park, but it rolled and damaged a fence before striking a tree.
- dispute on Valley Dr. where two people reported their roommate had an outburst. Both sides claimed the incident turned physical.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted with a pursuit.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a woman was taken to the hospital for possible injuries after an accident involving a deer.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported another man didn't send him a truck title after the vehicle was paid for.
- theft by taking on Old State Rd. where a woman said a vehicle was stolen.
- information on Psalms Dr. where a woman reported someone called and accused her of stealing their AirPods.
- dispute on River Fall Dr. where two people argued over medication.
- civil matter on Jackson Way where a woman said her landlord threw her belongings out of a shed.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 15 where a woman was arrested after striking a utility pole. She was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- identity fraud on Harris Farms Rd. where a woman reported someone used her identity on a credit card.
- theft of services on Windy Hill Rd. where someone took water from a hydrant.
- information on Albert Ln. where someone reported a man drove a dirt bike up and down the road.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where two people got into a verbal argument.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- identity fraud on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman reported an issue after signing up for a television service.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after a tractor-trailer ran her off the road, causing her to drive into cable barriers.
- dispute on McCreery Rd. where deputies stood by while a man retrieved belongings.
- mental person on Blackjack Oak Dr. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after she was seen looking into someone's car window.
- juvenile issue on Eugene Ct. where someone reported a juvenile was riding a dirt bike.
- damage to a vehicle on Whirlaway St. where someone backed into a vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- dispute on Storey Ln. where neighbors had a dispute.
- custody dispute on Thyatira Community Church Rd. where a woman reported a custody issue.
- battery on Bonnie Valentine Way where two coworkers had an argument and one of them started a physical altercation, punching the other.
- motorist assist on Adams Rd. where a vehicle was fully engulfed in a fire and Arcade Fire crews worked to put it out.
- custody dispute on Harden Terrace where someone reported children were left alone.
MAYSVILLE
- sexual assault on Owens Rd. No additional information was provided.
- suicide threats on Green Hill Ct. where a man was transported to the hospital after making comments about self-harm because of physical pain.
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where two people argued over keys.
- damage to a vehicle on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a ditch.
- juvenile issue on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where juveniles broke a bottle.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a man and woman had an argument.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and passing in a no passing zone on Hwy. 82 Spur where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a woman said her boyfriend wanted her to move out in a week, but she couldn't do so that quickly.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where someone saw a man on their doorbell camera.
- agency assist on Red Oak Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after possibly taking something and having seizures. Narcan was administered.
- duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a yard and the driver drove away.
- warrant service on Green Hill Ct. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- civil matter on Stagefield Cir. where family members had a dispute over living arrangements.
NICHOLSON
- information on Hwy. 441 where a man reported another man brandished a handgun during a road rage incident.
- civil matter on Memorial Dr. where someone reported an ongoing dispute with a man and they wanted him to leave.
- warrant service on Steeplechase Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- mental person on Sanford Dr. where a 16-year-old was reportedly out of control.
- damage to a vehicle on Sanford Dr. where a man reported his vehicle was struck and the other driver didn't stop.
- dispute on Sanford Dr. where a juvenile had an outburst.
- custody dispute on Broad St. where a woman said a man refused to return their child.
- noise complaint on Jims Ln. where someone reported loud music.
- dispute on Blackthorne Rd. where a mother and teenager were reportedly in an altercation.
- civil matter on Jim David Rd. where two people argued and one of them took their child.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 S where a man parked a vehicle under trees near a daycare so the vehicle would be in the shade.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said someone was hiding on her property.
NORTH JACKSON
- damage to a vehicle on Main St. where a tire and hub came off a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr. where someone took the wheels of a vehicle and left.
- animal complaint on Old State Rd. where someone reported a dog killed his dog.
- battery and home invasion on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman said four people attacked her husband, and struck her and her son.
- improper stopping on roadway; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 60 where a woman was arrested after she was found asleep behind the wheel.
- agency assist on Brooks Billage Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found not breathing.
- welfare check on Oak Crest Ln. where two people had a verbal argument.
- custody dispute on Old State Rd. where a woman said a man didn't return their child when he was supposed to.
- theft by taking on Pond Fork Church Rd. where someone took drop cords and a funnel.
- suicide threats on Kinney Creek Ln. where a woman reportedly threatened to "blow her brains out," but said she said that out of anger and didn't want to hurt herself.
- terroristic threats and acts on Oak Crest Ln. where someone reported a woman sent threatening texts.
- information on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman found a shirt that may have had blood on it.
- dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man wanted a woman to leave after an argument.
- identity fraud on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a woman reported possible fraudulent activity using her identity.
- DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and driving on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after he reportedly failed to maintain lane, driving across the median and onto the other side of the highway before traveling off the road and striking a ditch.
- information on Banyon Creek Dr. where someone didn't bring a bulldozer to an estate sale.
- welfare check on Wayne Poultry Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a man, but weren't able to make contact with him.
SOUTH JACKSON
- noise complaint on Brock Rd. where someone reported an ongoing issue with loud noise.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman was concerned a man may have died when she didn't see him for weeks. He was later found dead.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a woman was transported to the hospital after she was found sitting behind a business.
- animal complaint on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a man said his neighbor's dogs were attacking his goats. He struck one of them with a baseball bat, which killed the dog.
- information on Fuller Rd. where someone took a trailer.
- civil matter on Norman Rd. where a man said his ex had taken items from the residence that they bought together.
- warrant service and suicide threats on Mallory Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after deputies were called because he inhaled an air duster. He was checked by EMS.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 S where a piece of wood that was in the road damaged a patrol car.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 S where two people argued and one of them reportedly took the other's food.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to vehicle on Duck Rd. where a man said his truck “spontaneously caught fire” while sitting in the backyard. The vehicle had been sitting unattended for two weeks and then went up in flames, according to the man. The man told law enforcement he had no idea what caused the fire. According to the incident report, no interior pieces of fabric or plastic remained inside the truck while the metal pieces of the vehicle appeared to have sustained fire damage. After a deputy finished the report, he was reportedly approached by another man who said this was the fifth or sixth “mysterious vehicle” to catch fire and be reported to insurance by the complainant. He told the deputy he wants the matter investigated as possible insurance fraud.
•dispute and damage to property on New Cut Rd. where man reportedly pointed a pistol at a resident who was involved in an altercation with an Amazon driver. The resident claimed the driver damaged his lawn. The man reportedly intervened on the driver’s behalf and then pulled a gun on the resident as the incident escalated. A deputy arrived on the scene and removed the firearm from the man. The Amazon driver told the deputy that he got his truck stuck on some rocks along the embankment of the resident’s driveway when the man drove by, stopped and pulled him out. The driver said the resident then came out of the home, cursed at them and accused them of destroying his driveway and trying to leave. During the altercation, the man said the resident told the driver, “I’ll cut your throat.” The man said the resident then opened the driver door, told the driver he wasn’t leaving and drew a knife. That’s when the man said he pulled his gun and told the resident to back off. The resident admitted to putting his hand in his pocket but denied having the kind of knife the man described. Two witnesses interviewed said they did not see a knife or hear threats made. The resident did not seek charges but wanted the driver to cover the damage to his lawn, which he estimated was $1,000.
•agency assist on Glen View Rd. where a woman with Alzheimer’s refused to leave her car to go indoors. Her daughter told the responding deputy that she was a threat to herself and others. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a male and a female Amazon driver were reportedly arguing in the middle of the roadway after the man said she backed into his yard and ran over his lawn during a delivery. The driver, who said she didn’t know what the man was talking about, said the man parked his vehicle in front of her van to prevent her from leaving. The driver’s supervisor said the man could contact Amazon, which would send a representative to deal with the property damage.
•mental subject and simple battery on Gold Crest Dr. where two brothers reportedly got into a fight as one tried to calm the other down after he took a swing at their grandfather. The other brother, who’s autistic, had reportedly been drinking alcohol and caffeine all night and had to be cuffed and put into a patrol car for failing to cooperate with deputies. He was not arrested.
•agency assist on I-85 to a hit-and-run which sent a woman to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle who fled the scene was located by a deputy.
•agency assist on Golden Eagle Pkwy. to a possible domestic dispute.
•hit-and-run and following too closely on I-85 where a woman said a driver struck the rear of her car with their vehicle and continued driving.
•theft on Northern Oak Dr. where a man said a couple paid him with bad checks for work he had completed. He said that two $8,000 checks were returned. The man said he is still owed $49,935 for the work.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man said that a FedEx driver drove into the garage door of his residence.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a motorcycle rider was reportedly injured after an accident with an SUV. The Georgia State Patrol arrived and took over the scene, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Smith Circle where a woman with dementia was attempting to leave her home.
•criminal trespass on Conroe St. where a woman said a female has texted her about the woman’s relationship with her husband. She said she also found a garbage full of the man’s clothes left on her driveway.
•entering an automobile on Chesley Ct. where a man said camping gear which had been in his vehicle was spilled out on his driveway. The man said some items had been taken.
•theft on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a man stole her .22 rifle and a 12-gauge shot gun over a month ago and then found additional items missing. She believes the man sold the items for drugs. She also said hit the man with a drop cord after he got into an altercation with her partner.
•simple battery on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman was reportedly thrown from a vehicle by a man during a dispute. She said the man pulled her out of the vehicle, hit her with a closed fist and threw her to the ground. She reportedly had no marks or signs of injury and refused medical treatment. The woman said she wanted to press charges against the man, whom she said she’s been in a relationship with for six years. She said the man has told her multiple times that he “could make someone disappear.”
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly being loud and aggressive towards others at a supermarket. The man was later said to be asking employees at a fast food restaurant to drive him to North Carolina, and one employee reportedly agreed. He also reportedly received a verbal criminal trespass warning at a drug store. Additionally, an employee of an auto parts store said she encountered a man who “was not acting right.” She said the man was trying to fix a flat tire on his rental car to return to North Carolina. She said he was slightly aggressive towards employees.
