A man, who’d reportedly consumed alcohol all day, rammed his wife’s vehicle with his truck and chased her around a convenience store parking lot during an alleged domestic violence incident last week.
The man also reportedly stuck his stepson’s vehicle, shattered his wife’s friend’s windshield and injured a juvenile during the altercation.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident on Wages Bridge Rd. after reports that a man had been drinking all day and became violent.
The incident began when the man’s wife asked him to sleep in his truck for the night, and he reportedly broke a picture and yelled “you better leave while you can b----.”
The woman said she gathered her children and began to leave the residence in her car when the man reportedly kicked a tail light, punched the car and threw an open alcohol bottle at the windshield. He later blocked her vehicle from leaving with his truck, according to the incident report, and then rammed the front of her vehicle, spinning his tires to push her vehicle backward.
The woman eventually got around her husband’s vehicle and drove toward service station. The man followed her in his vehicle, during which he threw an alcohol bottle at her friend’s vehicle and burst the front windshield. The man continued to chase the woman into the service station parking lot, where he opened his door and attempted to come after her.
She accelerated her vehicle, and the man continued his chase in his truck, driving erratically, spinning his tires and driving through the grass ditch of the service station, according to the report. After making four laps around the parking lot, the man eventually drove off.
MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE
The cause of death of a man recently found in a vehicle on Bolton Gordon Rd. wasn't immediately unknown after law enforcement investigated the scene.
A Jackson County deputy responded to a report of a man saying he'd found his son dead on the side of the road. The body was found slumped over the front passenger seat of a vehicle with blood under the head.
No obvious causes of death was revealed during an autopsy. The GBI crime lab is awaiting a toxicology report to determine cause of death, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information on Steven B. Tanger where a man, holding what looked like a BB gun pistol, reportedly told a 12-year-old to “give me all your money.” The 12-year-old told the man the gun was fake, to which the man said he was “just kidding,” according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Boogies Run where a woman said she discovered her garage door nearly fully opened and she was unsure why.
•agency assist on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a man was taken to Northridge Hospital with a medical issue.
•suspicious activity on Erastus Church Rd. where a woman reported seeing a light down by her shed. A deputy found that nothing was tampered with and saw no one on the property.
•information on Hawks Nest Rd. where a man said his neighbor pointed a floodlight at his residence intentionally during a Fourth of July celebration to be a nuisance. The man said his neighbor refused to discuss the issue with him, and a deputy was unable to make contact with the neighbor.
•speeding on Groaning Rock Ln. where a man was pulled over and issued a warning after reports of him traveling at high speeds up and down the road. According to the incident report, the man nearly struck the deputy’s vehicle with his vehicle prior to the traffic stop.
•theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said her phone was stolen while she was working.
•information on Wilbanks Rd. where illegal dumping was reported. The complainant said he found three large trash bags on the side of the road near his residence.
•suspicious activity on Herman Dr. where a man was reportedly laying in the road. The man told the responding deputy he was walking toward Dublin, over 200 miles away. He denied having laid down in the road, saying he had been leaning against a guardrail on the side of the road.
•civil matter on Old Hoods Mill Dr. where the complainant said a man, hired by his father, dumped brush on his property and threatened to beat him up. The man said the complainant “got ugly” with him. He said he told the complainant he wouldn’t fight him there, but they could fight on Waterworks Rd. to settle the matter.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a woman said a man, whose motorcycle had broken down, asked to stay at her residence. She told the man he could stay “until the sun came up,” but he was unable to start the bike when it was time for him to leave.
•information on Old Ridge Ln. where a man said he told his daughter to return from her boyfriend’s residence and refused to return home.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•unruly juvenile on Jefferson River Rd. where the juvenile said her mother struck her in the upper thigh with a belt after she got into an argument with her mother’s boyfriend.
•theft by taking on Harris Ln. where a man was accused of stealing $150 from his mother, though no one saw him see him take the money.
•account deposit fraud on Commerce where six checks totaling $11,702 that were not issued by a business were returned by bank.
•information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman from Ohio who came to Georgia for a court summons said she believes her child’s father is having people follow her. She believes she is being followed in both Ohio and in Georgia. She said the man has also threatened her. The woman said she has sought help from news outlets to report over the police “not doing anything to help her.” She also said she could contact the FBI.
•suicide threats on Meadow Park Ct. where a man reportedly threatened that he “was going to put a bullet in his head.” According to the incident report, the man said he would kill himself if he couldn’t be with his soon-to-be ex-wife.
•animal complaint on Race Pkwy. where three German Shepherds were reported running around with one nearly biting a person.
•identity theft on Andrew Ridge Dr. where a man said someone used his debit card to purchase a coffee maker and plasm ball.
•possible computer child exploitation on Amberstone Ct. where a man said he received a provocative photo of a minor via text message. The man said he was not familiar with the number which sent him the photo.
•theft by taking on Gilbert Rd. where a complainant reported that his vehicle was stolen, but later returned. The man accused of taking the vehicle said he’d been allowed to borrow it in the past, but did not seek permission this time.
•agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman, who reportedly had health issues, was found deceased in her bathroom.
•dispute on W.O. Smith Rd. where a woman said her son, who has a mental disability and was off of his medication, left her residence and wouldn’t return. The man was later located by a deputy.
•agency assist on Commerce Rd. where an automobile accident occurred which left a woman injured. She was not transported to the hospital.
•information on Woods Creek Rd. where a woman reported that someone shot a firework a her residence from inside of a vehicle, which then sped off.
•dispute on April Ln. where the complainant said a male hit a female and then heard someone say they would get a firearm. Both the man and woman said the altercation was not physical and that neither threatened to get a firearm.
•suspicious person on Cypress Place where a 9-year-old female said an adult male winked at her and pointed his finger at her in the shape of a gun while she and her 11-year-old sister were walking their dogs. She said the man got out of his truck twice and acted like he was spraying something. The juvenile said she and her sister hid until the man drove off.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a subdivision gate was open, though the gate lock was not cut.
•threats on Winder Hwy. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend threatened to have her arrested for stealing money.
•aggressive driving on Hwy. 129 where a man said the driver of a Mustang rode his back bumper within inches of making contact. He said the driver then passed him and slammed on his brakes.
•affray on Commerce Rd. where two men got into a physical alteration to “handle some beef over a woman,” according to one of the men. The other man said the woman got between them during a verbal argument and he took the man down after he kicked her. He said he then began hitting him until the man said “he was done.”
•burglary on Jefferson River Rd. where a man found his back glass door broken and a pistol missing from his bedroom closet.
•burglary on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said someone broke into his storage shed and stole several tools.
•dispute on Petal Creek Ln. where a man and his wife reportedly got into an argument over money. The man said he believes his wife might hurt him or his son when they argue. The woman said she believes the man’s medication has altered his behavior. The woman called later called law enforcement asking that a deputy be present so she could gather some items and leave the residence.
•criminal trespass on Anglin Rd. where a man said someone beat on his door loudly, causing damage to the door window.
•harassing communication on Still Water Ln. where a man said he received a Facebook message from a person with whom he wasn’t friends saying he was going to come to his residence to discuss his views on current events. The message did not contain threats, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln. where a man discovered a lean-to and a clothes line built in the woods of his property.
•information on Petal Creek Ln. where a woman said she heard a noise that sounded like a duck call just outside her house. A deputy found no signs of anyone having been at the residence.
•information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said a man threatened to kill someone with a crowbar. A deputy found no signs of an altercation and said the man appeared calm. The woman who notified law enforcement refused to speak to a deputy or give her name.
•information on County Farm Rd. where illegal dumping of tree limbs was reported.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Panhandle Cir. where man said he heard a male’s voice in the woods. The man said he believed his girlfriend’s son made the noise. The man also said his keys and items from his shed appeared to be missing.
•harassment on Hale Rd. where a woman said a person to whom she sold a treadmill repeatedly contacted her about a refund. The person threatened to tell her employers that they “hired a racist person” if she didn’t receive a refund.
•dispute on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where nine people at Hurricane Shoals Park were reportedly drinking, which is against park rules. The group was asked to leave. One of the members of the group said they felt they were being discriminated against.
•dispute on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where an employee said he wanted an intoxicated group to leave the park.
•agency assist on Old House Ln. where a woman reportedly had a seizure and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. A man said he and the woman had been at a party where she drank excessively, took a drug-infused gummy candy and smoked a THC cartridge vape pen.
•agency assist on Planview Rd. where a man was reportedly vomiting blood on the side of the roadway. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•unruly juvenile on Pinetree Cir. where a man said his 16-year-old daughter left his residence with an 18-year-old male. He said his daughter did not have permission to leave and did not respond to calls or texts. A deputy later learned that the girl’s mother gave her permission to leave with the male.
•agency assist on Pinetree Cir. where a residential fire was reported. The man who reported the fire said the residence owners were not at home.
•information on Myrtle Dr. where a woman said her motorcycle was possibly stolen. She said the bike was repossessed but the leasing company through which she financed the motorcycle did not have it. The company told her to report the motorcycle as stolen. The responding deputy told the woman the motorcycle was likely with whichever wrecker service picked up the bike.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•theft by taking on G.W. Wilson Rd. where a man said 30 Percocet pills were taken from a lock box in his bedroom. He said a woman who used to live at the residence possibly stole the pills.
•theft by taking on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where $50-$60 and a $200 check was reportedly taken from a purse within a church storage room during an outdoor baptism.
•suspicious activity on Hunt Club Rd. where a complainant said a man wearing no shirt was seen running down a roadway that connects his and his neighbor’s house to the main road.
•dispute on Quail Ridge Dr. where a woman’s daughter showed up at her property after having evicted her. The woman’s daughter was issued a criminal trespass warning.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 where a woman was reportedly non-responsive in the passenger seat of a car but was breathing. Emergency medical services were able to wake the woman.
•theft by taking on Cooper Farm Rd. where a man reported his Polaris was stolen.
•information on Steeple Chase Rd. where deputies searched for man with a warrant for his arrest for fleeing law enforcement. The deputies searched the woods and the man’s father’s house but did not locate him.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a man reportedly refused to leave a residence. The man said he’d been ordered to get out of his friend’s car, did not know where he was and was trying to return to Atlanta.
•simple assault and criminal trespass on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a husband and wife were reportedly arguing about food, which resulted in the husband lunging at her. The dispute reportedly continued with the man throwing down her cell phone.
•dispute on Broad St. where a store owner said a man used vulgar language after asking him to move his truck from a fire lane in front of the business.
•suspicious activity on J.S. Williamson Ct. where a man reportedly found a syringe in a driveway by the road. The man reported drug activity in the area and suspected the syringe might be connected.
•information on Autumn Dr. where a juvenile went missing from his grandmother’s residence in Ellenwood. A deputy documented the incident but told the man he would have to file a missing-persons report through the Ellenwood Police Department.
•dispute on Hawks Ct. where a woman said a man hit her in the face after the two argued when she asked him to leave the residence. The woman said she believes the man will kill her. The man said he did not hit the woman and that she had not been taking her bipolar medication.
•burglary on Shadow Ln. where a man said his storage shed was broken into and two mowers and a weedeater were stolen.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•criminal trespass on Primrose Ln. where a woman said her ex came to a residence and tried to enter through a window. The responding deputy reported seeing a black plastic hand gun, a metal bar and flashlight in the man’s car. The deputy later spoke with the man, who said he was there to confront the woman for allegedly cheating on him. The man had an active warrant out of Hall County, which declined having a hold placed due to COVID-19 concerns. The deputy, who said he suspected the man to be under the influence of amphetamines, arranged for someone to pick him up from the scene.
•animal complaint where a dog was reportedly heard barking from inside a storm drain. A deputy and fire department personnel couldn’t locate the dog.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a hit-and-run. He said two lanes merged into one and a chicken truck struck the passenger mirror on his vehicle. He said the chicken truck continued north on Hwy. 129.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman said a man was on the roof of her mobile home. The woman said she could see the top of the man’s head on the roof, but the responding deputy reported that the object was a roof vent cap. The deputy said the woman was possibly under the influence of a substance.
•agency assist on Old State Rd. where a woman went into cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital. The woman reportedly called for her husband after smoking a cigarette and later passed out. The woman’s sister said the woman had a history of cardiac issues and was on oxygen.
•suspicious activity on Emily Forest Way where a man said a vehicle speeds through the neighborhood daily.
•dispute on Oak Crest Lane where a woman said she and her husband were arguing over lost $2,000 hearing aids. She said he said he later drove off with her truck.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•driving with a suspended license on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited for the violation following a traffic stop for a non-functioning brake light.
•dispute on Savage Rd. where shooting was reported in a subdivision. The complainant said someone was firing shots and skipping bullets on the water about 100 yards away from him.
•suspicious activity where a man said his girlfriend dropped him off on the side of the road following an argument.
•dispute on Savage Rd. where a man said neighbors shot fireworks into his yard. The neighbors said the incident was an accident.
•suicide threats on Moore Rd. where a man reportedly put a pistol under his chin with the safety off. The man’s wife said he’d previously attempted suicided. The man, who was reportedly intoxicated, denied wanting to kill himself. A mobile crisis team met with the man.
•suspicious activity on Lester Rd. where a man said people were on a person’s property without permission. The complainant was not the property owner. The actual property owner explained that the people were renters.
•welfare check on Savage Rd. where a woman requested a deputy pick up her 15-year-old daughter, whom she feared was drinking or “smoking drugs” at a residence. The juvenile had already left for her home when the deputy arrived.
•dispute on Moore Rd. where two women reportedly got into an altercation after one of the women refused to take her medication.
•suspicious activity on Fuller Rd. where an 8-year-old called law enforcement saying his father tried to spank him. The child, who was found near a roadway with a man near by, told a deputy to “get away from him” when he arrived on the scene. The child’s parents told a deputy that the juvenile is autistic with a history of attention deficit and bipolar issues.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•agency assist and welfare check on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers checked on a man and found his house in disarray. A med unit determined the man needed to go to the hospital. The man suspected he had the flu and hadn't eaten in several days and hadn't taken his diabetes medication.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported her ex-husband was at her residence to retrieve belongings and she wanted him to leave.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and the man threatened the woman when she called police. He reportedly said, "When I get out, I'll kill you."
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man just wanted to talk to someone about his situation with his girlfriend.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a wreck after a vehicle rear-ended another. A juvenile was injured, complaining of neck and back pain, and was taken to the hospital.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where neighbors argued after one of them struck the other's vehicle with a firework.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son took illegal drugs and was "talking crazy." He fled the scene before officers arrived.
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man locked a woman out of a camper after she got upset about a family member who had died. The woman banged on the door, ultimately causing the window to come out. When the man unlocked the door, she took his phone and wouldn't give it back, according to the man. The woman said she was calling someone to come get her.
•dispute on Deer Creek Tr. where a man and a woman argued and it turned physical. Both struck each other.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said another vehicle struck his vehicle, causing him to partially veer off the road. A woman said a vehicle slung rocks onto her truck.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a man and woman got into an argument and the woman said the man pushed her and she fell backwards and hit the corner of the porch.
•burglary; criminal trespass; theft by taking; and possession of tools for the commission of a crime on Reece Dr. where someone entered a pool house pump room and took a pop-up tent. The door had been tampered with and the security camera had been unplugged.
•criminal trespass on New Liberty Church Rd. where siblings argued over rent money. The sister reportedly cut the lock off her brother's door and trashed his room.
•welfare check on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman wanted officers to check on her son after he called her upset. The juvenile's father reportedly got on the phone and screamed at the woman and their son. The son ultimately left with his mother and the father became irate and screamed at the woman. Family members had to restrain him to keep him from going towards the road where the woman was parked.
•stalking on Erie Pt. where a man reportedly followed a woman.
•dispute on Walnut St. where family members argued over $30. The complainant said her daughter's boyfriend then drove "irate" and caused her to hit her arm against the truck door, which caused her to bleed. The two also reportedly hit one another at one point. EMS checked on the woman and re-wrapped her cut.
•Department of Family and Children Services referral on Skelton Rd. where a juvenile said his mother was smoking marijuana. The juvenile said he and another juvenile didn't feel safe at their mother's residence due to previous incidents. DFACS determined not to relocate the children, but came up with a safety plan. The children's mother later approached officers about the juveniles not giving her their phones and was upset they called 911. Officers told her they wouldn't make the children turn over the phones and said if she tried to hinder them from calling 911, they'd arrest her.
•burglary on McNeal Rd. where locks had been cut on a trailer and a dirt bike was taken, along with Fox Shocks.
•suicide threats on Jackson Trail Rd. where hospice workers contacted authorities about a man possibly making comments about harming his wife and himself.
•suspicious activity on White St. where a woman reported a man was parked in the area and she thought the man was watching children. The man said he was looking to build a house in the area.
•dispute on Maverick Dr. where a woman reportedly showed up at a residence, demanding a vehicle that her ex-husband had there.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where two men said a family member who they lived with told them to leave and come back at a reasonable hour. They had reportedly showed up in the night and one of the men wanted his dogs.
•damage to property on Merchants Park Dr. where a vehicle door caused paint damage to another vehicle.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reported work vehicles parked outside his house, partially in his yard.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a man got upset after someone damaged his mailbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.