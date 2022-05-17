A man reportedly struck two teenagers during an argument over gas money.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the incident on N. Trotters Way after a man reportedly forced his way into a residence.
The man reportedly pushed a woman and pushed a juvenile teen down, causing an injury to his foot. When the victim stood up, the man reportedly punched him in the forehead with his fist, causing a large bump that was bleeding slightly when officers arrived.
Another teen attempted to intervene and the man reportedly punched him in the eye.
Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
The report indicates there are pending charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- criminal trespass and two counts of theft by taking where someone took five catalytic converters and a lawn mower. It also appeared someone was living at the location.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where officers checked a residence.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 S where officers were called for two people arguing.
- criminal trespass on Rock Forge Rd. where a fence was cut at a tow lot.
- agency assist on Oak Park Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital by a family member after dropping a glass pitcher on their leg/foot.
- speeding and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- obstruction of law enforcement officers; speeding; and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was also reportedly confrontational and did not follow commands.
- suspicious incident on Double Bridges Rd. where a man saw someone taking a picture of a residence.
- suspicious incident on Swan Rd. where a woman who thought she was doing an online interview with a company learned the person she spoke to wasn't legitimate.
- suspicious incident on Woodland Hills Dr. where someone reported a man had been in their yard with a flashlight.
- civil matter on Athens Hwy. where a woman didn't honor a custody arrangement.
- two counts of criminal trespass on S. Trotters Way where a man was arrested after damaging a vehicle with a baseball bat.
- suspicious incident on Swan Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
- agency assist on Hidden Oaks Trail where EMS was called, but no one was transported.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a man reported workers were cutting and sawing in the night.
