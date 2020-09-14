A Forsyth man, being treated in the emergency room at Northridge Medical Center, told Commerce Police Department officers he had been struck by another man.
The complainant said he was with a woman and a “lone male struck him.” The complainant couldn’t tell officers where he was at when the incident took place.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•identity theft fraud at a Cobblestone Ct., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone was using her personal information on an application for assistance.
•recovered stolen property on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a possible stolen tag out of Jackson County was located.
•possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and drugs not kept in original container on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Windy Hills Rd., Commerce, residence, where a couple reported someone had fraudulently taken an estimated $2,721 from their bank account through the CashApp account.
•warrant executed, headlight requirements violation and tag light requirements violation on Mount Olive Church Rd. at Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a woman reported the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend had attempted to run her off the road.
•criminal trespass at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported after having a verbal dispute with her brother’s girlfriend the girlfriend showed up at her residence telling her to come outside and fight her. The complainant said when she came outside she notice the front and rear passenger side tires on her vehicle had been slashed and were flat.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield when turning left on Homer Rd. at Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception at an Oliver Ridge Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported paying another woman she had been in contact with on Facebook $250 through CashApp for a deposit on a dog and then being blocked from contacting the woman about picking up the dog.
•financial transaction card theft at a Barber St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported two transactions on her bank account that she did not authorize.
•attempted abduction from a South Broad St., Commerce, business. A former employee of the business said she was “almost abducted from the business parking lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.