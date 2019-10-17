A man driving a motorcycle from his residence on Lakeview Dr. in Nicholson recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office a neighbor shot three bullets towards him.
The man didn’t know if the neighbor was trying to hit him or was missing on purpose, but he says he doesn’t want to press charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman on Stapler Dr. reported fraudulent activity tied to her name.
•assisted EMS with a man who overdosed on heroin on Chandler Bridge Rd.
•a man reported a residence being broken into on Steeplechase Dr. The inside had been destroyed but appeared to have been in that state for a while.
•assisted EMS with a woman who had a diabetic episode on Hwy. 441.
•assisted the Commerce Police Department with an accident on Allen Rd.
•complaints of a couple arguing on Old Kings Bridge Rd.
•a man on Jim David Rd. complained about an adult jumping on a child's trampoline with his daughter and other children and touching his child in an inappropriate manner.
•assisted EMS with a woman having a mental episode on Old Kings Bridge Rd.
•a woman on Cooper Farm Rd. complained about receiving numerous text messages from her ex-husband.
•a man on Sawdust Trl. reported blocks and a flower bed around his mailbox damaged.
•dispute between a mother and son on Hunters Ridge Rd.
ATHENS/SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•a man on Bob Holman Rd. said he was punched by another man at his residence.
•dispute between women on Commerce Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Brock Rd.
•stolen check reported on Timber Ridge Dr.
