On Friday, April 2, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Revival Taproom on the square in Jefferson to a report of disorderly conduct.
A man told officers he was there having dinner around 8 p.m. when a female came up and slapped him in the face and stated “this is for molesting me and my sister” and then walked away.
The male complainant told officers he was investigated and cleared of any charges eight years ago by the JPD.
He said at the time he was slapped he didn’t know who the female was but then he recognized her as one of his accusers.
The complainant told officers he wanted the female arrested for slapping him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•burglary on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had entered her storage building and stole a rifle case and seven-person dome tent.
•armed robbery and aggravated assault (gun) at Peach State Credit Union, Lee St., Jefferson, where a male possessing a pistol held up the bank.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Jefferson Terrace Apartments, Jefferson, where a woman reported her cell phone missing.
•neighbor dispute on Brittany Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbors were riding dirt bikes on their property and it was disturbing her.
•information report on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•criminal trespass on Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported her landlord came to her address and stole her son’s phone.
•miscellaneous report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported observing a man at one of the booths put his hands down the front of his pants and pull the front of his pants down showing a lot of skin near his penis.
•information report at Peach State Credit Union, Lee St., Jefferson, where a homeless man was retrieving his belongings from the wooded area behind the bank.
•animal complaint on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog came running after her and her dog causing her to fall down as she was trying to get away from the dog.
•burglary on Springbrook Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported while she was gone from the residence her “ex”, who is out on bond for domestic violence against her, broke into her home, damaged property inside and left the dogs loose outside of the house.
•wanted person located at the BP on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•wanted person located and possession of marijuana at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•harassment by telecommunications at Subway, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported the ex-manager sent her a text message stating she knew where she was and if she wanted to she could come there and blow her brains out.
•wanted person located at Howington Feed and Supply, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, where a woman reported her cell phone missing.
•information report on Elberta Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported $60 dollars in cash some of her clothing had been stolen from her residence.
