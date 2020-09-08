Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) were recently dispatched to a home on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, Jackson County, when the homeowner saw a man in his front yard.
The man, located standing in the complainant’s driveway, had some swelling and was bleeding from the right side of his head.
The man told officers he picked up another man at an Atlanta Hwy. location in Gainesville and was driving him to a Fountain Dr. location. The victim said the man told him to pull into a driveway on Fountain Dr. and he then told him to give him his wallet. The victim said the man showed him a small, gray semi-automatic hand gun. The victim said the man then hit on the side of the head with the gun.
The victim said the man got him out of the car and took off with his wallet, cell phone and 2004 Toyota Camry.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•theft by shoplifting at Ralph Lauren Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where over $879 in merchandise was taken by a male wearing a white face mask.
•reckless driving on Wheeler Circle, Commerce, where a truck was reportedly spinning “donuts” on the gravel road.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was located in the rear parking lot at 1 a.m.
•harassing communications at a Wofford Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving threatening text messages from friends of a female he was communicating with on a Google social media site.
•aggressive driver on D. Williams Rd. at Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a man reported another driver pulled out in front of him almost causing an accident. The complainant stated the other driver stopped in the roadway, exited the vehicle and began yelling “you want to fight.”
•suspicious activity at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a light on inside her residence when she returned home.
•damage to property on Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was damaged when the driver ran off the road.
•theft by taking at a Clyde Short Rd., Commerce, residence, where suspicious activity was reported.
•road rage incident on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•weapons on school safety zones, school buildings or grounds or at school function on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student “possibly had a gun on the (school) bus.”
•lost wallet on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce.
•warrant service at Dry Pond Country Store, Hwy. 82, Commerce.
•dispute at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence, between a U.S. Census Bureau employee and her neighbor.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint at a MLK Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported two stray dogs running loose around her property. The complainant said one of the strays attacked her small dog in the back yard causing multiple injuries.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, driving on the wrong side of the road and seat belt violation on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious person at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, business. The man told the responding officer he had been abandoned at an Arcade location and was attempting to walk to him home in Commerce.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) personnel with a fleeing person at Dollar General, Hwy. 124, Jefferson. The perpetrator turned into the Dollar General and rammed a HCSO vehicle.
•assist Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) personnel with a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 85 at Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•agency assist and dispute at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man was attempting to take items from a deceased man’s residence. The property owners reported they came to check on the residence and found the man attempting to take items that belonged to the deceased man’s girlfriend.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at an I.W. Davis Rd., Jefferson, location, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•harassing communications at a Hardin Ter., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving harassing text messages from multiple phone numbers claiming to be the same person.
•missing person from a Thrasher Ln., Jefferson, residence. It was later determined the female was not missing.
•road rage on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man reported another driver pointed a black semi-automatic gun at him and his girlfriend.
•stalking at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she has a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) against, called her at a time other than what was agreed upon.
•dispute at a Riley Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his juvenile son went into the neighbor’s yard to get their dog that ran over there and the neighbors threatened the juvenile.
•dispute at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•simple battery at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, location.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Sycamore St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being beaten up by a man.
•theft by taking at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter let a man borrow her 2007 Saturn Ion without her permission and he will not return it.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a female was observed walking along the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, where a 30-year-old male was acting suspicious.
•dispute at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her nephew’s children, who have been living with her for three years with their father, are disrespectful and she wants them gone from her residence.
•suspicious active ity at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported people have been walking through her property to get to a dirt road behind her residence. She said she observed someone with a flashlight on her property in the dark.
•theft by taking and dispute at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had taken his vehicle keys and would not return them.
•burglary at a Sandra Ct., Jefferson, location, where a member of the homeowner’s association reported several items had been stolen from the pool house area.
•possible child abuse at an Athens St., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Meadow Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her ex-husband.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Fairway Park Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported s fraudulent charge on his bank debit card.
•damage to property at a Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her car had been damaged.
•theft by taking at a South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of a Caterpillar skid steer from his property.
•domestic dispute at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•dispute at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 S. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property at a Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported damage to his driveway and mailbox.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone took his 2006 GMC Canyon truck, but returned it a short time later.
•dispute at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a female and her boyfriend.
•theft by taking, warrant service, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving and fleeing or eluding law enforcement officers on Jones Rd., Jefferson, where a juvenile reported someone had taken his four-wheeler he had for sale for a test drive and hadn’t returned it.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a truck parked in his driveway.
•expired registration, hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunkenness and criminal trespass at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where an intoxicated male was reportedly harassing other people at the park.
•theft of services at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported the theft of water.
•criminal trespass at a Pinetree Circle, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported hearing men outside her residence. She said she went outside and saw three men messing with her air conditioning unit.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her husband whom she has a TPO against was on her property.
•speeding on Hillside Way, Maysville, where a woman reported a male driver in a truck speeds around the curve next to her home daily. She said she was worried about the safety of her niece and other children in the area.
•theft by taking at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported the theft of a Honda four-wheeler that had been taken from his front yard.
•loud music complaint at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville residence.
•civil dispute at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, location, where a woman reported a dispute with another woman over horses.
•dispute on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her husband had threatened to kill “a bunch of people.”
•dispute at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man and his fiancé.
•dispute at a Highland Way. Maysville, residence, between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute between a man and woman over a pig she had traded him for some chickens about a month ago at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint at a Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a dog came onto her property and attacked and killed her goat.
•impersonating a law enforcement officer and suspicious activity at a Commerce Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she had received 20-plus calls from a man claiming to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). She said she was told to “run down to the Walgreens and collect two gift cards for him or he will pursue money laundering charges on her.”
•warrant service at a Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a male and a female were taken into custody.
•theft by taking at a Cooper Farm Rd/, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone had taken the keys to her vehicle.
•theft by taking at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol missing/stolen from his truck.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported she heard someone rattle her front doorknob and she saw a shadow in her son’s front bedroom window.
•dispute at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man and woman were in a dispute over money.
•suspicious vehicle at a Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, residence, where someone in a truck was taking pictures of the children at the residence playing.
•dispute at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a dispute between her neighbors.
•suspicious activity on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported seeing a truck full of trash driving by his residence. The complainant advised it appeared the driver was looking for some place to dump the trash, as this has been a problem for him in the past.
•dispute at a Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, residence, between a man and his fiancé over him changing the door lock on her residence.
•reckless driving on Independence Ave., Pendergrass, where four-wheeler wrecked.
•deposit account fraud and identity theft at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported someone had taken money from his bank account and his credit card and payroll check out of his mailbox.
•theft by taking at a Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported the theft of her Amazon Alex and a trail camera.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute at a Fuller Rd., Athens, residence, where neighbors were having a verbal dispute over loud music.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 330, Bogart, residence, where an off-duty police officer reported a truck or SUV parked at the entrance to a subdivision for approximately 20 minutes with its headlights off. The complainant said the vehicle left and then came back and parked in the same spot before following another vehicle into the subdivision.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence.
•found license plate at a Doris Ln., Athens residence, where a woman reported finding a license plate in her downstairs trash can. She said she saw her husband with it earlier and she wanted to make sure it was not stolen. The tag owner stated it was not stolen, but had most likely fell off his boat as he traveled through Jackson County the day before.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 330, Athens, where an abandoned vehicle was located parked beside the guard rail beside the bridge.
•theft by taking at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a man had stolen her mailbox.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a cell phone tower contractor reported the fence had been cut at a tower site and someone had stolen 1,200 feet of rope that was used for repairs.
•unruly runaway juvenile at a Mallory Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter missing.
WEST JACKSON
Recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where someone tapped into a hydrant to fill a construction company's water truck.
•civil matter on Briarwood Ct. where a man reported his neighborhood pushed a boat across his property line.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend followed her into a parking lot and cursed and yelled at her. He also reportedly blocked her vehicle in at one point during the confrontation.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said someone struck his vehicle, but didn't stop.
•disturbance on Lena Dr. where someone reported a dirt bike wreck.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 West where a man learned a family member had put a tracking device in one of his children's bags. The man had reportedly checked with the Department of Family and Children Services before doing so and said he was worried that the parents wouldn't return the children.
•dispute on Old Collins Rd. where a man and his girlfriend got into an argument. The girlfriend said the man struck her car, but officers didn't see any evidence on his car.
•welfare check on Duck Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a man after his mother couldn't get in touch with him. He was fine and had left with a family member.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where two people wouldn't let a man inside of a residence. They said they didn't want him to stay there any longer. The man ultimately decided to stay at a hotel for the night.
•simple assault on Williams Ct. where deputies were forwarded an incident report from the Jefferson Police Department regarding a suspected child abuse case.
•suspicious activity on Howe Cir. where someone reported a man with a temporary protection order was in the area, possibly trying to intimidate people who were planning to testify in court.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a man was walking around attempting to sell insurance.
•welfare check on Davenport Rd. where officers checked on a man and told him he needed to update his child's information with the school.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle rear-ended another, causing minor damage.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a man wanted officers to retrieve his children from their mother.
•damage to property on Downing St. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged. Officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle that the man remembered. The two vehicles had corresponding damage, but neither driver noticed making contact.
•suspicious activity on Jesse Cronic Ct. where someone reported a vehicle was left in the roadway, but officers didn't find a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers were called for reports of screaming, but didn't hear anything on the scene.
•theft by taking on Hartwell Ct. where drapes and hardware were taken from model homes.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman walked to a gas station after her vehicle got a flat tire.
•death investigation on Amaranth Trail where an elderly woman died of natural causes.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a juvenile said someone confronted him in a drive-thru about a previous vehicle accident.
•dispute on Creek View Dr. where a couple argued and had a physical struggle over a phone.
•suspicious activity on Chatuge Dr. where officers approached a suspicious vehicle. It was an off-duty police officer who was hired for extra duty security in the subdivision.
•transmission of photography/video depicting nudity or sexually explicit content on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband posted obscene photos of her online without her consent. The man also tries to contact the woman, despite being told not to.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man said he gave another man and a woman a ride home and one of them stole a bag of ice from a store. The complainant told the man and woman to get out of his truck and go and the man reportedly took out a knife and opened the blade, telling the complainant he would "f--k you up."
