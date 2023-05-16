A man recently reported a computer scam to Jackson County authorities.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to a Jefferson River Road, Athens, address for a report of deposit account fraud.
The man received a notification on his computer, indicating it had been locked down because it had been compromised. When the man called a number on the prompt, he was told someone had hacked into his accounts and that someone with a credit unit's fraud department would be in contact with him.
The person claiming to work for the fraud department asked the man to send thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin. The suspect reportedly threatened the man after he refused to send more money.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported a tractor-trailer came into her lane and struck her vehicle.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing-felony on Old Ridge Rd. where a man reported a possible rental scam.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where a student was disruptive.
- harassing communications on Ila Rd. where a woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend continuously talked to the daughter after being told to stop.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported two women stole sunglasses.
- dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a juvenile reportedly ran around a store messing with items. A store employee asked the male to stop, but he continued.
- information on Edgefield Dr. where a man reported a vehicle parking in a subdivision.
- simple battery-family violence on W. L. Williams Rd. where a woman reported a man pushed her and a family member while entering a residence. He also reportedly scratched the woman while attempting to get keys. The man was criminally trespassed from the residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 where a man said a tire detached from a trailer and struck his vehicle.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said a speeding vehicle almost hit her.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a store employee reported a woman took items without paying.
- agency assist on Mt. Olive Rd. where deputies assisted Banks County and Commerce police with a man who was resisting arrest.
- unruly juvenile at EJMS where a child didn't want to go to school.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported a saw was missing after he accidentally left it.
- information at EJMS where administrators reported a possible threat made over social media.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said a tractor-trailer forced him off the roadway and his vehicle side-swiped a guard rail and concrete divider.
- dispute on Swain Rd. where a woman reported a dispute with her landlord.
- information on Mt. Olive Way where a woman reported an argument between family members.
- battery and simple assault on Roy Howington Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband and his girlfriend spanked a child.
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said it appeared a dinner knife had been wedged between a door and door frame.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said she rear-ended another vehicle, but the other driver left the scene.
- dispute on Ila Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man splashed a drink on her.
- damage to a vehicle and reckless conduct on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle after people on four-wheelers threw mud on the two cars.
- dispute on Berea Rd. where a couple had an argument.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Whirlaway St. where deputies assisted during a med call for an elderly woman.
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman said a family member who was criminally trespassed from a residence returned to the property.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Loop where a vehicle struck a downed tree.
- damage to property on McCreery Rd. where a mailbox was damaged.
- theft by taking on Autry Way where a man reported a stolen gun.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where officers were called about an intoxicated woman.
- suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. where a man reported a vehicle was abandoned on his property.
- welfare check on Waterworks Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- criminal trespass and battery/simple battery-family violence on Brockton Rd. where a man and woman had an argument about infidelity. The woman reportedly poured water on the man to wake him up, who then allegedly pushed her and threw her. She said the man also damaged a vehicle mirror.
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man was on a property where he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- dispute on Whitney Rd. where a woman reported her adult son was making a scene.
- transport on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for possible mental issues.
- theft by deception on Canoe Dr. where a couple reported someone bought a $37,000 UTV with a trailer, but the check bounced.
- threats on P. J. Roberts Rd. where a woman said a man made verbal threats after she told him he was fired from doing work on her residence.
- possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported possible drug sales somewhere in the county.
- simple assault and battery on Trotters Way where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly punched the woman in the face.
- information on Bill Wright Rd. where a man reported his car was missing.
- information on Myles Cur. where a man found suspected cocaine.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a domestic dispute between an employee and her husband.
- simple battery on Indian River Dr. where a man reported a woman hit him with a bike helmet and flag pole and grabbed his hair.
- information on McCree Rd. where a man said someone stole a ladder.
- agency assist on Ethridge Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a wreck scene.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and unruly juvenile on Ivey St. where a juvenile reportedly attacked a family member, who was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where deputies were called for a custody dispute.
- information on River Mansion Dr. where a woman wanted a family member to move out of a residence after suspecting they were using drugs.
- aggravated assault at WJMS where a student choked another student.
- Department of Family and Children Services referral on Indian River Rd. where a man reportedly threw a 3-year-old child and spanked the child.
- civil matter on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a woman said a family member took her medication and had been violent with her in the past.
- damage to a vehicle on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman said she struck a trash can that was left partially in the roadway.
- suspicious activity on Lake St. where a man said two people walked up to his porch.
- entering auto on Rice Creek Ct. where a woman said she saw someone inside her vehicle.
- suspicious activity and civil matter on Lake St. where someone wanted to retrieve belongings from a residence.
- juvenile issue on Swann Ct. where a juvenile reported threw items and left a residence. The juvenile was later returned to a family member.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after someone reported she was parked in a vehicle at a gate. The complainant suspected the woman was under the influence of drugs, which the woman denied.
- criminal trespass on Panther Dr. where a bathroom was vandalized at a restaurant.
- lost/found item on Brockton Loop where a woman reported she lost her wallet.
MAYSVILLE
- theft by taking on Bob Mann Rd. where someone reported a stolen dune buggy.
- suspicious activity on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where a man reported someone crossed a closed bridge.
- agency assist on I-85 where a tractor-trailer struck a construction barrier.
- animal complaint on Deadwyler Rd. where a vehicle hit a dog.
- theft by conversion on Holly Springs Rd. (Gillsville) where a man reported he hired someone to do work on a four-wheeler, but he couldn't get in touch with him after he took the four-wheeler.
- agency assist and cruelty to children on Old Miller Rd. where someone reported two juveniles were forced to fight at their residence. DFACS was contacted.
NICHOLSON
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man wanted to get his vehicle from a residence.
- welfare check on Hwy. 441 where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman said a man pushed her, then picked her up and placed her outside of the residence.
- noise complaint on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a man reported loud music.
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Dr. where an estranged couple had a dispute over a vehicle.
- threats on Wages Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone her son met online demanded that he send money.
- agency assist on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where deputies assist Commerce police after a shooting. One person was shot in the hand and leg and was taken to the hospital. The other had a possible graze on the stomach. Officers said there were multiple bullet holes on the vehicle.
- theft by taking on Staghorn Trail where a woman reported a cell phone was stolen from the mail.
- stalking on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband drove by her house multiple times.
- computer theft on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported her online banking account had been hacked.
- suspicious activity and loitering or prowling on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said people were trespassing on his property.
- suspicious activity on Winding Vine Ln. where a woman said a man walked up to her back door and appeared to try to open the door.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported seeing someone ride a four-wheeler on a family member's property.
- civil matter on Jim David Rd. where a man wanted to retrieve a firearm.
- theft by taking on Sanford Dr. where a lock was cut on a chicken house.
- stalking on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband wouldn't stop trying to contact her.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Old Gainesville Hwy. where someone reported people were on a property.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported seeing an unknown woman at the end of the road. She was reportedly arguing with another woman.
- criminal trespass on Iron Horse Cir. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor over a garage. The woman said someone also shot her vehicle with a BB gun.
- agency assist on Mountain Creek Dr. where someone reported a woman had broken into their residence and ran into a pond behind the house.
- civil matter on Russell Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle.
- theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd. where a man said someone stole his bike.
- theft by taking on Old Crest Ln. where a woman reported a vehicle that was taken without permission was involved in a wreck.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist and recovered stolen property on Oak Grove Rd. where a stolen vehicle was found.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested at a sobriety checkpoint after deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle. They alter found the substance, along with a scale.
- dispute on Waterford Place where a woman reported an intoxicated family member had become violent.
- welfare check on Old Commerce Rd. where deputies attempted to make contact with a man, but weren't able to find him.
- impeding traffic flow; DUI-alcohol; and driving on wrong side of roadway on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman was arrested after a call about a reckless driver. The woman reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- dispute on Athens Rd. where a couple argued.
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where a woman retrieved her clothing from a residence.
- agency assist on Brock Rd. where a man was aggressive toward a code enforcement officer.
- financial transaction card fraud on Spencer Way where a woman said someone used her credit and debit cards.
- harassing communications on Crooked Creek Rd. where a woman reported receiving threatening phone calls.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Downing St. where a man said he woke up and noticed his cell phone was sending messages to law enforcement dispatch.
•damage to a vehicle and hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone struck his vehicle in a business parking lot and drove off.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son was “being unruly” and wanted him removed from the residence. She said her son pushed her as she attempted to block him from taking food downstairs. She also said he slapped his younger sister. A deputy contacted a Department of Juvenile Justice representative, who said nothing could be done at that moment.
•theft on Clydes Way where a woman reported a fraudulent charge of $56 for a bookcase delivered to an address in Chicago.
•fraud on Stone View Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend used her name, date of birth and email address at hotels in Braselton and Jefferson. She also said the woman drove by her house, possibly took a photo and sent it to her ex-boyfriend. She said her ex-boyfriend is in jail for attacking her.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. at Hwy. 332 where a female driver said she was followed. According to the incident report, the driver behind her tailed her so closely that she could not see the other vehicle’s headlights. The woman called 9-1-1 after making two loops off multiple area roads because she felt she was being followed. The other driver reportedly blew their horn at her after turning onto McNeal Rd.
•juvenile issue on Country Cove Dr. where a woman said her teenage grandson is possibly involved in criminal activity due to large sums of money sent to him via Cash App.
•fraud on River Branch Way where a man said he found a rental home listed by an unknown agent for $815 a month with a $815 deposit and later found the same residence listed by Zillow and Redfin for $2,105. The man, who said no money was exchanged, wanted the report on file should the unknown agent attempt to scam anyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.